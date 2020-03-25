White jeans: the definitive guide to the coolest denim style of all

For years, our denim drawers haven’t been formally updated. Silhouettes change here and there — skinny jeans gave way to straight leg jeans,while 70s style cropped flares recently made a comeback — but rarely has the mid wash blue hue been overhauled. But what started last season as a trickle has come full force: white trousers have become white jeans, and this summer off-white and ecru shades are the only palette of denim to be seen in.

We know what you’re thinking: “white jeans are hard to wear.” But we promise you, they aren’t. They’re as neutral as a denim pair, look effortless chic and coordinate with every piece that’s already in your wardrobe. And there are so many variations on the market right now, there really is a silhouette and a shade for everyone.

There’s a failsafe formula to apply here.

1. Team boyish-cut jeans with a mannish top, offset by feminine accessories.