White summer outfits to wear and pretend you're at Wimbledon

Wimbledon might be cancelled for 2020, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a little SW19 inspiration. We have rounded up the best white pieces to shop now to make sure we carry on the spirit of the tournament this summer. 

Wimbledon is so much more than just the world’s greatest tennis competition. The two-week sporting tournament held in London at the beginning of July has become synonymous with many things: strawberries and cream, Pimms in the sunshine, the queue and the fashion offering both on and off the court. From the Ralph Lauren uniforms, to stylish appearances of Hollywood’s biggest names in the Royal Box, and of course not forgetting the players themselves, Wimbledon is as much about style as it is about sport.

For the players a strict all white dress code is adhered to, but that doesn’t mean that players can’t be inventive with what they wear. We only need look back to Serena Williams’ chosen outfit last year, that saw her Nike dress embellished with Swarovski crystals, to know that a flair for fashion is just as important on Centre Court as a forehand down the line. 

Roger Federer has even launched his own limited edition white trainer with running brand On, to give fans who are missing out on the action a chance to feel just bit more ‘Wimbledon’. 

Serena Williams wears Nike white dress with swarovski crystals Wimbledon 2019
Serena Williams dazzles in her custom-made Nike look.
Roger Federer On trainer
Roger Federer debuts his limited edition trainer.

When it comes to those attending Wimbledon, well that’s a spectator sport all in itself. Over the years there have been sartorial (and real) queens of Wimbledon. Princess Diana long lead the way for occasion dressing at SW19, with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle serving up equally elegant looks in recent years. 

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle showcase their individual style at Wimbledon

Of course, this year along with all other sporting events, Wimbledon has become another coronavirus casualty with the tournament cancelling until next year. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get your fix this summer, and nothing makes us want to chuck on something white more than the promise of tennis.

So, whether you’re in the market for a new white dress, a shirt or even a tennis-inspired skirt, these are the pieces ready to give your wardrobe a Wimbledon overhaul. 

  • A Piece of White

    A piece of white off the shoulder dress
    Best white fashion: A Piece of White

    With its off the shoulder look and puffy white sleeves, the perfect white linen dress does exist, thanks to Turkish brand A Piece Of White. With a focus on white shirts, A Piece Of White has branched out into other wardrobe essentials and they are fast becoming our destination of choice for summer fashion.

     Shop white dress, £540, A Piece of white 

  • H&M

    H&M white denim paper bag shorts
    Best white fashion: H&M

    Give your denim shorts a Wimbledon makeover with H&M’s paperbag offering. Wear yours with a half-tucked oversized striped shirt for a cool summer look. 

    Shop white shorts, £19.99, H&M 

  • Mango

    Mango white sandals
    Best white fashion: Mango

    Slip into summer via Mango’s white knotted leather sandals. The perfect pairing for all your summer dresses. 

    Shop white sandals, £39.99, Mango 

  • Arket

    Arket white t-shirt
    Best white fashion: Arket

    The foundations of a white wardrobe begin with the perfect white T-shirt and no one does that better than Arket. Pair with tailored trousers for a fuss-free workwear look.

     Shop white T-shirt, £15, Arket 

  • Asos Curve

    Asos Curve white dress
    Best white fashion: Asos Curve

    Asos Curve tiered white dress with voluminous sleeves and tie back would have been Wimbledon gold. Instead wear yours to a picnic in the park with slip on sandals and bright beaded jewellery. 

    Shop white dress, £120, Asos Curve

  • Shrimps

    Shrimps beaded bag
    Best white fashion: Shrimps

    Shrimps iconic beaded bag is a welcome addition to any arsenal of accessories. Whether its an occasion or just a stroll in the park, this bag will added a pretty punch to even the most relaxed of looks. 

    Shop white beaded bag, £297, Shrimps 

  • & Other Stories

    & Other Stories white jumper
    Best white fashion: & Other Stories

    If it’s an all neutral look you’re after throw on this fine knitted jumper from & Other stories with cropped white denim and white trainers. Offset your look with chunky gold jewellery. 

    Shop white jumper, £35, & Other Stories

  • Maje

    Maje broderie anglaise blouse
    Best white fashion: Maje

    Pair Maje’s romantic broderie anglaise blouse with a pair of straight blue denim jeans, gold hoops and trainers for an easy breezy summer look.

     Shop white blouse, £146.30, Maje

  • Cos

    Cos white skirt
    Best white fashion: Cos

    Cos’ version of an iconic tennis skirt via this marbled printed linen number, ticks all our summer boxers. Wear yours with a ribbed vest top for extra sport appeal. 

    Shop white skirt, £69, Cos 

  • Sea

    Sea embroidered white dress
    Best white fashion: Sea

    Tap into the summer’s prairie trend with Sea’s white midi dress with mega frilled collar. One part chuck on dress and one part summer staple, this dress is going to see you through the season time and time again. 

    Shop white dress, £465, Sea

