White summer outfits to wear and pretend you're at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is so much more than just the world’s greatest tennis competition. The two-week sporting tournament held in London at the beginning of July has become synonymous with many things: strawberries and cream, Pimms in the sunshine, the queue and the fashion offering both on and off the court. From the Ralph Lauren uniforms, to stylish appearances of Hollywood’s biggest names in the Royal Box, and of course not forgetting the players themselves, Wimbledon is as much about style as it is about sport.

For the players a strict all white dress code is adhered to, but that doesn’t mean that players can’t be inventive with what they wear. We only need look back to Serena Williams’ chosen outfit last year, that saw her Nike dress embellished with Swarovski crystals, to know that a flair for fashion is just as important on Centre Court as a forehand down the line.