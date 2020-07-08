White summer outfits to wear and pretend you're at Wimbledon

Wimbledon might be cancelled for 2020, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a little SW19 inspiration. We have rounded up the best white pieces to shop now to make sure we carry on the spirit of the tournament this summer.
Wimbledon is so much more than just the world’s greatest tennis competition. The two-week sporting tournament held in London at the beginning of July has become synonymous with many things: strawberries and cream, Pimms in the sunshine, the queue and the fashion offering both on and off the court. From the Ralph Lauren uniforms, to stylish appearances of Hollywood’s biggest names in the Royal Box, and of course not forgetting the players themselves, Wimbledon is as much about style as it is about sport.
For the players a strict all white dress code is adhered to, but that doesn’t mean that players can’t be inventive with what they wear. We only need look back to Serena Williams’ chosen outfit last year, that saw her Nike dress embellished with Swarovski crystals, to know that a flair for fashion is just as important on Centre Court as a forehand down the line.
Roger Federer has even launched his own limited edition white trainer with running brand On, to give fans who are missing out on the action a chance to feel just bit more ‘Wimbledon’.
When it comes to those attending Wimbledon, well that’s a spectator sport all in itself. Over the years there have been sartorial (and real) queens of Wimbledon. Princess Diana long lead the way for occasion dressing at SW19, with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle serving up equally elegant looks in recent years.
Of course, this year along with all other sporting events, Wimbledon has become another coronavirus casualty with the tournament cancelling until next year. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get your fix this summer, and nothing makes us want to chuck on something white more than the promise of tennis.
So, whether you’re in the market for a new white dress, a shirt or even a tennis-inspired skirt, these are the pieces ready to give your wardrobe a Wimbledon overhaul.
A Piece of White
With its off the shoulder look and puffy white sleeves, the perfect white linen dress does exist, thanks to Turkish brand A Piece Of White. With a focus on white shirts, A Piece Of White has branched out into other wardrobe essentials and they are fast becoming our destination of choice for summer fashion.
Shop white dress, £540, A Piece of white
H&M
Give your denim shorts a Wimbledon makeover with H&M’s paperbag offering. Wear yours with a half-tucked oversized striped shirt for a cool summer look.
Mango
Slip into summer via Mango’s white knotted leather sandals. The perfect pairing for all your summer dresses.
Arket
The foundations of a white wardrobe begin with the perfect white T-shirt and no one does that better than Arket. Pair with tailored trousers for a fuss-free workwear look.
Asos Curve
Asos Curve tiered white dress with voluminous sleeves and tie back would have been Wimbledon gold. Instead wear yours to a picnic in the park with slip on sandals and bright beaded jewellery.
Shrimps
Shrimps iconic beaded bag is a welcome addition to any arsenal of accessories. Whether its an occasion or just a stroll in the park, this bag will added a pretty punch to even the most relaxed of looks.
& Other Stories
If it’s an all neutral look you’re after throw on this fine knitted jumper from & Other stories with cropped white denim and white trainers. Offset your look with chunky gold jewellery.
Maje
Pair Maje’s romantic broderie anglaise blouse with a pair of straight blue denim jeans, gold hoops and trainers for an easy breezy summer look.
Cos
Cos’ version of an iconic tennis skirt via this marbled printed linen number, ticks all our summer boxers. Wear yours with a ribbed vest top for extra sport appeal.
Sea
Tap into the summer’s prairie trend with Sea’s white midi dress with mega frilled collar. One part chuck on dress and one part summer staple, this dress is going to see you through the season time and time again.
Images: Getty / Courtesy of brands