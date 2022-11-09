It was on a walk through Covent Garden that Mary Alice Malone first discovered the brand DuoBoots, which prides itself on creating, producing and designing custom-made wide-fit boots for the masses.

“When the opportunity came to become the head of the brand, I jumped at it,” Malone tells Stylist. “I wanted to enchant a new generation with covetable styles while also staying true to the inclusive vision of designing boots for all women.”

The result, since Malone joined at the helm of the brand in 2020, has been precisely that. DuoBoots, which was founded in 1974, has a clear premise: to democratise boots and to bring custom boots to the masses. The result? People across the country having access to stylish boots that are made to fit their legs.