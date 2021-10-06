Best wide-leg tracksuit bottoms to buy now

11 pairs of wide-leg joggers to elevate your loungewear arsenal

It’s no longer enough to exist exclusively in the loungewear you’ve worn for the last year; it’s time to upgrade. 

For those who associate loungewear, the elasticated family of clothes we’ve all been stationed in while WFH, with the pits of social unacceptability, the time might well be for you to think again.

After all, as we hurtle full-pelt towards winter, you needn’t banish your loungewear to the bottom of your wardrobe; instead, it may well pay to simply upgrade your decaying tracksuit bottoms to an elevated pair of wide-legged joggers.

Slightly more grown-up than the standard cuffed tracksuit bottom, but no less comfortable, stretchy or wearable, the wide-legged silhouette of the big and baggy tracksuit bottom that fashion’s ushering in this winter means it’s perfect for throwing on with a T-shirt and a blazer. These comfort-first trousers are the answer to the style equation your wardrobe’s been missing. 

Opt for a sumptuously soft woollen pair, or a streetwear-infused imagining (Instagram’s fashion stars are loving London-based athleisurewear brand Adanola’s), and watch just how simple it can be to keep it both cool *and* comfy.

  • Tala Wellness wide leg jogger

    Tala Wellness wide leg jogger
    Tala Wellness wide leg jogger

    Available in a clutch of colours, Tala’s wide-legged tracksuit bottoms are perfect for either pairing with one of the brand’s matching sweatshirts or a plain fitted T-shirt.

    Shop Tala Wellness wide leg jogger, £40

  • Reiss Elora wide leg camel tracksuit bottoms

    Reiss Elora wide leg camel tracksuit bottoms
    Reiss Elora wide leg camel tracksuit bottoms

    Perfect for elevating a day-to-day ensemble, this knitted pair of camel-coloured tracksuit bottoms ought to be a go-to for anybody wanting to look stylish on the go.

    Shop Reiss Elora wide leg camel tracksuit bottoms, £138

  • Serena Bute The Classic wide leg sweatpant

    Serena Bute The Classic wide leg sweatpant
    Serena Bute The Classic wide leg sweatpant

    London-based label Serena Bute’s wide-leg bottoms come in an array of traffic-stopping colours, all of which are perfect for livening up a winter wardrobe.

    Shop Serena Bute The Classic wide leg sweatpant, £295

  • Pangaia flared tracksuit bottoms

    Pangaia flared tracksuit bottoms
    Pangaia flared tracksuit bottoms

    Earth-first label Pangaia’s newly-launched wide-legged tracksuit bottoms ought to be your first port of call if you’re looking for a pair that will stand the test of time.

    Shop Pangaia flared tracksuit bottoms, £102

  • Asos Design straight leg jogger

    Asos Design straight leg jogger
    Asos Design straight leg jogger

    Looking to simply elevate your loungewear line-up? Then Asos’ grey-toned wide-leg sweats are the perfect pair for you. Wear with chunky trainers for a look that really pops.

    Shop Asos Design straight leg jogger, £20

  • Free People The Dream pants

    Free People The Dream pants
    Free People The Dream pants

    Seriously flared and seriously floaty, Free People’s wide-legged pair are suitably whimsical and dreamy; simply pair with a vest top for a fashion-first take on comfortable clothing.

    Shop Free People The Dream pants, £88

  • Adidas Adicolour tracksuit bottoms

    Adidas Adicolour tracksuit bottoms
    Adidas Adicolour tracksuit bottoms

    Among the fashion set’s favourite pairs of wide-legged wonders are Adidas’ three-stripe flares, which are available in either a creamy colourway or peachy pink.

    Shop Adidas Adicolour tracksuit bottoms, £55

  • Adanola straight leg sweatpants

    Adanola straight leg sweatpants
    Adanola straight leg sweatpants

    Adanola, the athleisurewear brand making waves on social media at the moment, knows its way around a wide-legged tracksuit bottom like none other. It’s the white pair that we’re loving most though.

    Shop Adanola straight leg sweatpants, £49.99

  • H&M wide-leg joggers

    H&M wide-leg joggers
    H&M wide-leg joggers

    Pastel pink might not seem like the kind of colour you want to usher into your wardrobe, but when it looks this good: why would you not?

    Shop H&M wide-leg joggers, £12.99

  • Damson Madder Billie wide leg jogger

    Damson Madder Billie wide leg jogger
    Damson Madder Billie wide leg jogger

    Damson Madder is one to watch: the London label is crafting consciously-made clothes with panache. Its wide-legged sweats are also among the best in the game.

    Shop Damson Madder Billie wide leg jogger, £60

  • Tommy Hilfiger wide leg trousers

    Tommy Hilfiger wide leg trousers
    Tommy Hilfiger wide leg trousers

    Tommy Hilfiger’s well-made clothes are the thing of dreams, particularly this wide-legged grey pair, which we’ll be pairing with boxy blazers for noon-to-night ensembles.

    Shop Tommy Hilfiger wide leg trousers, £130

Images: courtesy of brands.

