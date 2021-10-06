For those who associate loungewear, the elasticated family of clothes we’ve all been stationed in while WFH, with the pits of social unacceptability, the time might well be for you to think again.

After all, as we hurtle full-pelt towards winter, you needn’t banish your loungewear to the bottom of your wardrobe; instead, it may well pay to simply upgrade your decaying tracksuit bottoms to an elevated pair of wide-legged joggers.

Slightly more grown-up than the standard cuffed tracksuit bottom, but no less comfortable, stretchy or wearable, the wide-legged silhouette of the big and baggy tracksuit bottom that fashion’s ushering in this winter means it’s perfect for throwing on with a T-shirt and a blazer. These comfort-first trousers are the answer to the style equation your wardrobe’s been missing.