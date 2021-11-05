Best winter coats to buy now 2021: from duvet to quilted, capes to belted

9 fashion editor-approved winter cape coats that are both snug and stylish

The duvet coat is dead and the leather is long-gone; here’s why this winter all you need is a cape coat. 

Be honest: when was the last time you wore a poncho? 

Was it, like me, back in the retro graveyard of the 00s, a time when very little good was happening, stylistically speaking; or was it just the other week, as a cosy accoutrement to a Friday night in on the sofa? Either way, chances are the your poncho is hardly a style staple of your go-to winter wardrobe. More a snuggly plus-one for when you’re feeling in need of a sartorial hug.

Finally, though, for comfy fashion lovers, the poncho has seen its status elevated, thanks to makeovers courtesy of Isabel Marant and Toteme, and is now being purveyed in the form of cape coats.

See this cosy, woollen family of outerwear as the older sister to the ponchos to which you’ve become accustomed; they’re more heavyweight, more snuggalicious than their flimsier counterparts and will have you wondering why you didn’t invest in one sooner. The best part is that cape coats are deceptively swaddling, meaning they mask all manner of style sins. Wearing your pyjamas underneath your cape coat? Not a problem. Thrown on your cape coat over your tracksuit? No one will ever know. These are a few of the best to buy now. 

  • Whistles Avril poncho

    Best winter coat styles 2021: cape coats to buy now
    Whistles Avril poncho

    With a turtleneck neckline, Whistles’ cape coat is perfect for layering over all manner of other winter wares. Keep it black and khaki for a seriously seasonal style ensemble.

    Shop Whistles Avril poncho, £325

  • See by Chloé wool cape coat

    See by Chloé wool cape coat
    See by Chloé wool cape coat

    Why settle for just any old camel coat when you could invest in Chloé’s diffusion line’s cape coat, which has all of the sartorial oomph of its mainstream counterparts with less of the heaviness.

    Shop See by Chloé wool cape coat at Matches Fashion, £495

  • H&M wool cape coat

    H&M wool cape coat
    H&M wool cape coat

    For those who prefer a pared-back black palette, H&M’s woollen cape coat is as snuggly as it is stylish. One for those who look a head-to-toe look.

    Shop H&M wool cape coat, £99.99

  • Cos relaxed-fit cape

    Cos relaxed-fit cape
    Cos relaxed-fit cape

    Trench coats come and go, but a trench cape coat? Now that’s a forever style. This knee-sweeping camel number is the ultimate go-to for anybody having a love-in with their tall stomper boots. 

    Shop Cos relaxed-fit cape, £135

  • Whistles limited-edition wrap fringe coat

    Whistles limited-edition wrap fringe coat
    Whistles limited-edition wrap fringe coat

    Fringing makes a reappearance every festive season, and this year is no exception. This heavy and swaddling iteration is a forever purchase, one you can faultlessly whip out year after year.

    Shop Whistles limited-edition wrap fringe coat, £349

  • Kassl Editions trench poncho cape

    Kassl Editions trench poncho cape
    Kassl Editions trench poncho cape

    Given the confusing nature of the (not so) great British weather, it seems nonsensical to not invest in a waterproof cape coat. Two birds, one stone. 

    Shop Kassl Editions trench poncho cape at The Frankie Shop, £700

  • Lindex quilted cape with pile collar

    Lindex quilted cape with pile collar
    Lindex quilted cape with pile collar

    Quilted coats are back with a vengeance once again this winter, and this cape iteration is proof. Its pile collar is perfect for keeping toasty, while its oversized fit also lends itself to winter layering.

    Shop Lindex quilted cape with pile collar, £69.99

  • Pepe Jeans Sury poncho

    Pepe Jeans Sury poncho
    Pepe Jeans Sury poncho

    Ready to make a style statement with your cape coat? Look to Pepe Jeans’ all-black number, which is the perfect way of insulating the top half of your body and letting your legs do the rest of the talking for you.

    Shop Pepe Jeans Sury poncho, £200

  • Isabel Marant gingham cape coat

    Best winter coat styles to buy now 2021: Isabel Marant gingham cape coat
    Isabel Marant gingham cape coat

    Anybody that loves a bit of colour will know their way around Isabel Marant, but this tablecloth-cum-coat is proof that where others would get it wrong, Marant simply never does. Wear with winter whites for a serious style splash.

    Shop Isabel Marant gingham cape coat at Net-a-Porter, £535

