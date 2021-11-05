All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The duvet coat is dead and the leather is long-gone; here’s why this winter all you need is a cape coat.
Be honest: when was the last time you wore a poncho?
Was it, like me, back in the retro graveyard of the 00s, a time when very little good was happening, stylistically speaking; or was it just the other week, as a cosy accoutrement to a Friday night in on the sofa? Either way, chances are the your poncho is hardly a style staple of your go-to winter wardrobe. More a snuggly plus-one for when you’re feeling in need of a sartorial hug.
Finally, though, for comfy fashion lovers, the poncho has seen its status elevated, thanks to makeovers courtesy of Isabel Marant and Toteme, and is now being purveyed in the form of cape coats.
See this cosy, woollen family of outerwear as the older sister to the ponchos to which you’ve become accustomed; they’re more heavyweight, more snuggalicious than their flimsier counterparts and will have you wondering why you didn’t invest in one sooner. The best part is that cape coats are deceptively swaddling, meaning they mask all manner of style sins. Wearing your pyjamas underneath your cape coat? Not a problem. Thrown on your cape coat over your tracksuit? No one will ever know. These are a few of the best to buy now.
Whistles Avril poncho
With a turtleneck neckline, Whistles’ cape coat is perfect for layering over all manner of other winter wares. Keep it black and khaki for a seriously seasonal style ensemble.
See by Chloé wool cape coat
Why settle for just any old camel coat when you could invest in Chloé’s diffusion line’s cape coat, which has all of the sartorial oomph of its mainstream counterparts with less of the heaviness.
H&M wool cape coat
For those who prefer a pared-back black palette, H&M’s woollen cape coat is as snuggly as it is stylish. One for those who look a head-to-toe look.
Cos relaxed-fit cape
Trench coats come and go, but a trench cape coat? Now that’s a forever style. This knee-sweeping camel number is the ultimate go-to for anybody having a love-in with their tall stomper boots.
Whistles limited-edition wrap fringe coat
Fringing makes a reappearance every festive season, and this year is no exception. This heavy and swaddling iteration is a forever purchase, one you can faultlessly whip out year after year.
Kassl Editions trench poncho cape
Given the confusing nature of the (not so) great British weather, it seems nonsensical to not invest in a waterproof cape coat. Two birds, one stone.
Shop Kassl Editions trench poncho cape at The Frankie Shop, £700
Lindex quilted cape with pile collar
Quilted coats are back with a vengeance once again this winter, and this cape iteration is proof. Its pile collar is perfect for keeping toasty, while its oversized fit also lends itself to winter layering.
Pepe Jeans Sury poncho
Ready to make a style statement with your cape coat? Look to Pepe Jeans’ all-black number, which is the perfect way of insulating the top half of your body and letting your legs do the rest of the talking for you.
Isabel Marant gingham cape coat
Anybody that loves a bit of colour will know their way around Isabel Marant, but this tablecloth-cum-coat is proof that where others would get it wrong, Marant simply never does. Wear with winter whites for a serious style splash.
