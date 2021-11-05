Be honest: when was the last time you wore a poncho?

Was it, like me, back in the retro graveyard of the 00s, a time when very little good was happening, stylistically speaking; or was it just the other week, as a cosy accoutrement to a Friday night in on the sofa? Either way, chances are the your poncho is hardly a style staple of your go-to winter wardrobe. More a snuggly plus-one for when you’re feeling in need of a sartorial hug.

Finally, though, for comfy fashion lovers, the poncho has seen its status elevated, thanks to makeovers courtesy of Isabel Marant and Toteme, and is now being purveyed in the form of cape coats.