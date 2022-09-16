When looking through fashion history, dresses are often one of the standout pieces for spotting that era’s style. Whether it’s the bustle of Victorian times, the 60s shift dress or the more modern micro mini, a dress can define decades of fashion. Although not quite on the same scale, seasonal trends play into this too, and autumn/winter 2022 is awash with reimagined favourites. Combining sexy silhouettes with more modest cuts, the runway shows set the record for what we’ll be wearing for the next few months. As always, taking inspiration from the top, the high street has followed in the footsteps of the fashion week stalwarts, changing necklines and raising hemlines to favour the fashionable new fits. And whether you prefer to bare your legs or like to keep it long, we’ve picked out the key trends to tackle no matter your style.

Cut-outs caused a storm earlier this year, solidifying themselves yet again as a summer staple. But, proving they aren’t just to be reserved for warmer weather, knitted options and autumnal colours are coming through to warm them up for winter. Micro minis are making a comeback, hiking up hemlines to the tops of the thighs and halternecks have dominated the neckline trends, baring the shoulders for a subtly sexy style. With party season right around the corner, sequin dresses are shooting up our wishlist, tuning into the soon-to-be tinsel-covered town, while dropped hem dresses make for a more demure design. And there you have it, the five most fashionable trends for autumn/winter 2022, and we’ve even found a few for you to buy now.

Best autumn/winter dresses 2022

Cut-out dresses

A/W22 dress trends: cut-out dresses Nensi Dojaka, Alaïa

The runway was rammed with cut-outs yet again this season, with the daring detail ranging in intensity from Alaïa’s baring-all body to Nensi Dojaka’s lace-up front. Cult Gaia is perhaps more for the brave, while Anthropologie and Nobody’s Child take the trend into easy everyday wear.

Micro mini dresses

A/W22 dress trends: micro mini dresses Valentino, Chanel

Yes, you’d think we would be warming up as the cooler temperatures come in, but it looks like we’re doing the opposite and hiking up the hemlines as far as we dare to go. Chanel and Valentino are leading the pack with the micro mini design, and countless brands have followed suit.

Day 6 bandeau frill detail micro mini dress in white polka print A/W22 dress trends: Day 6 bandeau frill detail micro mini dress in white polka print at Asos Pretty in polka dot, this dress is certainly short. With a ruffle detail across the front, bandeau top and thigh-high hem, it’s certainly an eyecatcher whether warmed up with tights and boots or kept cool with strappy sandals if you’re brave enough to battle the weather. Shop Day 6 bandeau frill detail micro mini dress in white polka print at Asos, £130 BUY NOW

Never Fully Dressed Chloe leopard blazer dress A/W22 dress trends: Never Fully Dressed Chloe leopard blazer dress Leopard print is another trend back on the scene this season, so combining it with the micro mini cut took this one to the top spot on our wishlist. The long sleeves balance out the shortness of the skirt while the wrap front design accentuates curves. Shop Never Fully Dressed Chloe leopard blazer dress, £99 BUY NOW

Reformation Ilyse silk dress A/W22 dress trends: Reformation Ilyse silk dress A simple shift that’s mighty in style, this Reformation option is sexy yet sophisticated. The A-line cut just skims the body, keeping the legs as the star of the show. Pair with simple black heels to keep it classic or go all out with gold accessories to add an extra bit of pizzazz. Shop Reformation Ilyse silk dress, £285 BUY NOW

Halterneck dresses

A/W22 dress trends: halterneck dresses Jacquemus, Stella McCartney

The halterneck design has come through in tops, jumpsuits, dresses and more this year, playing up to the Y2K revival. Taking the trend and turning it slightly on its head, there’s now a huge variety of halterneck styles from the Jacquemus thick strap to Stella McCartney’s thin strap design and the below brands have their own variations too.

Free People Nya maxi A/W22 dress trends: Free People Nya maxi Available in a whole host of colours, including red and green, Free People has put a lot of confidence in the Nya dress, and it’s easy to see why. Combining the midaxi lengths (another one of our favourites) with cut-outs and a halterneck top, it ticks a lot of boxes for this season’s trends. Shop Free People Nya maxi, £88 BUY NOW

Oasis plus size botanical floral halter pleated dress A/W22 dress trends: Oasis plus size botanical floral halter pleated dress Whether catching a bit of winter sun, heading to an autumn wedding or warming it up with chocolate brown boots, don’t start thinking this is just a summer frock. The deep red colourway lends itself to winter, and a cosy coat will do just the trick for keeping you warm. Shop Oasis plus size botanical floral halter pleated dress, £53 BUY NOW

Rixo Valerie virtues of Rosemary blue A/W22 dress trends: Rixo Valerie virtues of Rosemary blue Another floral frock, blue is often banished when it comes to winter. But breaking the rules on that style secret, have you ever thought of investing in a pair of white knee-high boots? Instantly any outfit can be cosied up for cooler weather, just pop on a matching jumper. Shop Rixo Valerie virtues of Rosemary blue, £295 BUY NOW

Sequin dresses

A/W22 dress trends: Sequin dresses 16Arlington, Isabel Marant

Bringing the party to your winter wardrobe, sequin dresses finally get their time to shine around this time of year – unless, of course, you’re a sequin aficionado, in which case these are nothing new. Inspired by 16Arlington and Isabel Marant, we’re getting glam with these dresses.

Dropped-waist dresses

A/W22 dress trends: dropped-waist dresses Sacai, Miu Miu

On more of the everyday than the extra special side, dropped-waist dresses delicately add interest without the bells and whistles. Miu Miu and Sacai dominated on the dropped-waist runway trend, and it wasn’t long before some of our favourite high street stalwarts followed suit.

Rixo Marseille scandi mix A/W22 dress trends: Rixo Marseille scandi mix Another Rixo option, as when it comes to dresses, the brand is quite the expert. In a 60s flower power design, this dropped-waist comes in the form of a blue-coloured band, separating this shift dress from top to bottom. Shop Rixo Marseille scandi mix, £225 BUY NOW

Cos A-line contrast skirt dress A/W22 dress trends: Cos A-line contrast skirt dress, £59 Floaty rather than fitted, this dress is perfect for those who like to play with proportions. The voluminous skirt demands to be worn when walking, whether warmed up with a jumper and boots or kept cool with sandals. Shop Cos A-line contrast skirt dress, £59 BUY NOW

Jigsaw light linen pleat sleeve short dress A/W22 dress trends: Jigsaw light linen pleat sleeve short dress Light linen may not be what we’re reaching for now, but currently in the sale, this could be a find worth saving. Navy blue in colour, it’s easy to cosy up with the right tights, boots and coat or pack away for that winter holiday we’re all hoping for. Shop Jigsaw light linen pleat sleeve short dress, £87 BUY NOW

