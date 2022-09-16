All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The weather may be cooling down, but our hemlines are rising up with micro-minis, sexy sequins and daring cut-outs.
When looking through fashion history, dresses are often one of the standout pieces for spotting that era’s style. Whether it’s the bustle of Victorian times, the 60s shift dress or the more modern micro mini, a dress can define decades of fashion.
Although not quite on the same scale, seasonal trends play into this too, and autumn/winter 2022 is awash with reimagined favourites. Combining sexy silhouettes with more modest cuts, the runway shows set the record for what we’ll be wearing for the next few months.
As always, taking inspiration from the top, the high street has followed in the footsteps of the fashion week stalwarts, changing necklines and raising hemlines to favour the fashionable new fits. And whether you prefer to bare your legs or like to keep it long, we’ve picked out the key trends to tackle no matter your style.
Cut-outs caused a storm earlier this year, solidifying themselves yet again as a summer staple. But, proving they aren’t just to be reserved for warmer weather, knitted options and autumnal colours are coming through to warm them up for winter. Micro minis are making a comeback, hiking up hemlines to the tops of the thighs and halternecks have dominated the neckline trends, baring the shoulders for a subtly sexy style.
With party season right around the corner, sequin dresses are shooting up our wishlist, tuning into the soon-to-be tinsel-covered town, while dropped hem dresses make for a more demure design.
And there you have it, the five most fashionable trends for autumn/winter 2022, and we’ve even found a few for you to buy now.
Best autumn/winter dresses 2022
Cut-out dresses
The runway was rammed with cut-outs yet again this season, with the daring detail ranging in intensity from Alaïa’s baring-all body to Nensi Dojaka’s lace-up front. Cult Gaia is perhaps more for the brave, while Anthropologie and Nobody’s Child take the trend into easy everyday wear.
Cult Gaia Enzo ribbed-knit maxi dress
Also featuring in our best knitted dresses round-up, this Cult Gaia option is quite the standout star for autumn. Although not crazy with cut-outs, it is on the more daring side of the design, and when paired with statement boots, it’s sure to be a showstopper.
Anthropologie Audrey cut-out dress
The Audrey dress is now a signature Anthologie style. Working for any occasion from work to wedding guest outfits, its cut-outs are more classy than sexy. The sweet bow detail at the back adds to its charm, and the yellow tone accentuates the autumnal weather.
Nobody’s Child Rosie cut-out midi dress
Florals may be reserved for spring, but when layered under a cosy cardigan and knee-high boots, they can be taken through into winter weather too. The cut-out on this dress is incredibly small, giving a tiny nod to the trend rather than going all in.
Micro mini dresses
Yes, you’d think we would be warming up as the cooler temperatures come in, but it looks like we’re doing the opposite and hiking up the hemlines as far as we dare to go. Chanel and Valentino are leading the pack with the micro mini design, and countless brands have followed suit.
Day 6 bandeau frill detail micro mini dress in white polka print
Pretty in polka dot, this dress is certainly short. With a ruffle detail across the front, bandeau top and thigh-high hem, it’s certainly an eyecatcher whether warmed up with tights and boots or kept cool with strappy sandals if you’re brave enough to battle the weather.
Shop Day 6 bandeau frill detail micro mini dress in white polka print at Asos, £130
Never Fully Dressed Chloe leopard blazer dress
Leopard print is another trend back on the scene this season, so combining it with the micro mini cut took this one to the top spot on our wishlist. The long sleeves balance out the shortness of the skirt while the wrap front design accentuates curves.
Reformation Ilyse silk dress
A simple shift that’s mighty in style, this Reformation option is sexy yet sophisticated. The A-line cut just skims the body, keeping the legs as the star of the show. Pair with simple black heels to keep it classic or go all out with gold accessories to add an extra bit of pizzazz.
Halterneck dresses
The halterneck design has come through in tops, jumpsuits, dresses and more this year, playing up to the Y2K revival. Taking the trend and turning it slightly on its head, there’s now a huge variety of halterneck styles from the Jacquemus thick strap to Stella McCartney’s thin strap design and the below brands have their own variations too.
Free People Nya maxi
Available in a whole host of colours, including red and green, Free People has put a lot of confidence in the Nya dress, and it’s easy to see why. Combining the midaxi lengths (another one of our favourites) with cut-outs and a halterneck top, it ticks a lot of boxes for this season’s trends.
Oasis plus size botanical floral halter pleated dress
Whether catching a bit of winter sun, heading to an autumn wedding or warming it up with chocolate brown boots, don’t start thinking this is just a summer frock. The deep red colourway lends itself to winter, and a cosy coat will do just the trick for keeping you warm.
Shop Oasis plus size botanical floral halter pleated dress, £53
Rixo Valerie virtues of Rosemary blue
Another floral frock, blue is often banished when it comes to winter. But breaking the rules on that style secret, have you ever thought of investing in a pair of white knee-high boots? Instantly any outfit can be cosied up for cooler weather, just pop on a matching jumper.
Sequin dresses
Bringing the party to your winter wardrobe, sequin dresses finally get their time to shine around this time of year – unless, of course, you’re a sequin aficionado, in which case these are nothing new. Inspired by 16Arlington and Isabel Marant, we’re getting glam with these dresses.
Warehouse sequin puff sleeve contrast tie back midi dress
It may be early to start thinking about Christmas, but few dresses bring Yuletide glee like this Warehouse option. Of course, you don’t have to reserve it until then – pair it with platform shoes as pictured for any upcoming celebration.
Shop Warehouse sequin puff sleeve contrast tie back midi dress, £87.20
River Island plus pink sequin embellished shift mini dress
Bringing added glam with the sequin tassels, this dress is meant to be moved in. The simple shift lets the sequins do the talking, and it’s just daring you to dance the night away.
Shop River Island plus pink sequin embellished shift mini dress, £110
Rotate Birger Christensen Jasy open-back sequined recycled stretch-tulle mini dress
Rotate Birger Christensen launched to fame a few years ago, thanks to fabulous frocks that toed the line between high-end and high street prices. And we still can’t get enough. This orange sequin number deserves a night out on the town with someone as fiery as this dress.
Shop Rotate Birger Christensen Jasy open-back sequined recycled stretch-tulle mini dress at Net a Porter, £250
Dropped-waist dresses
On more of the everyday than the extra special side, dropped-waist dresses delicately add interest without the bells and whistles. Miu Miu and Sacai dominated on the dropped-waist runway trend, and it wasn’t long before some of our favourite high street stalwarts followed suit.
Rixo Marseille scandi mix
Another Rixo option, as when it comes to dresses, the brand is quite the expert. In a 60s flower power design, this dropped-waist comes in the form of a blue-coloured band, separating this shift dress from top to bottom.
Cos A-line contrast skirt dress
Floaty rather than fitted, this dress is perfect for those who like to play with proportions. The voluminous skirt demands to be worn when walking, whether warmed up with a jumper and boots or kept cool with sandals.
Jigsaw light linen pleat sleeve short dress
Light linen may not be what we’re reaching for now, but currently in the sale, this could be a find worth saving. Navy blue in colour, it’s easy to cosy up with the right tights, boots and coat or pack away for that winter holiday we’re all hoping for.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands