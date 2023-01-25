Love dresses, but hate tights? This is what to wear in winter instead

For those who prefer a dress at all times of the year, but nevertheless have a fraught relationship with hosiery, I have some advice for you. Invest in some woollen leggings and opt for a calf-skimming hem-lined dress. This way, you get to channel and embrace all of the dresses that you love with none of the drama of tights.

Of course, if you do maintain that tights are the only way for you to style out the rest of winter, then try sizing up in your tights (I usually opt for a size XL in hosiery and I normally wear a 12-14 on bottom). This way, you’ll be able to move freely in your tights without the dreaded fear of pulling them, laddering them or, indeed, ripping them.