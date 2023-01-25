Love dresses, but hate tights? This is what to wear in winter instead
If tights are your style nemesis, here are some viable alternatives to swap them out for in your winter arsenal.
As the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. What one finds repugnant, another will love – such is life. But never has the chasm between the two camps been more palpable than in the realm of style, and despite the ubiquity of microtrends birthed by social media, there are still divisions between some of the new season’s most en-vogue staples.
One such staple is a wintertime perennial, something that’s as essential a part of winter dressing as a coat. Ladder-resistant tights, patterned tights, extra-warm tights – for many, tights will remain their cosy weather plus-one.
But if tights (whether as a style essential or as an additional form of warmth) are your style arch-nemesis, fear not – there are many trustworthy, foolproof styling staples available to you. As somebody who doesn’t naturally reach for tights on a daily basis, winter dressing involves woollen leggings, which I promise aren’t as horrifying as they sound. I wear them underneath my favourite oversized jeans and trousers because that’s precisely what winter styling is about – sandwiching layers to stay as cosy as possible.
For those who prefer a dress at all times of the year, but nevertheless have a fraught relationship with hosiery, I have some advice for you. Invest in some woollen leggings and opt for a calf-skimming hem-lined dress. This way, you get to channel and embrace all of the dresses that you love with none of the drama of tights.
Of course, if you do maintain that tights are the only way for you to style out the rest of winter, then try sizing up in your tights (I usually opt for a size XL in hosiery and I normally wear a 12-14 on bottom). This way, you’ll be able to move freely in your tights without the dreaded fear of pulling them, laddering them or, indeed, ripping them.
Images: Getty