Florals for winter? This is why your cold weather wardrobe is absolutely in need of a flowery update
No longer synonymous with fashion frumps, meet the souped-up new-gen grown up winter florals that are making a beeline for your wardrobe.
In case you were in firm denial, the news is in: it’s officially autumn, which means that it will shortly be officially winter.
And while all manner of brands have thrown their weight behind the now ubiquitous sleeping bag coat, sure to gently rock you to sleep in a duvet daze, and other brands have embraced big and bold bling that resides firmly in the OTT camp, there is also one perennial (ahem) rooting itself firmly into the hearts of the fashion set this season.
Indeed, winter florals, which were planted in all of their blooming glory in a buffet of autumn/winter 2021 collections, including Yuhan Wang and Emilia Wickstead, have seen their status elevated as of late. No longer synonymous with frumpy fashion, designers have seen to it that florals are regarded as, yes you guessed it, groundbreaking.
For no longer will it suffice to do things by half as it pertains to the floral arena. No, the flowers which are taking hold this winter are bigger and bolder than their relatively meek predecessors.
“I loved Balenciaga’s take on winter florals this season, from distressed gowns with metallic velvet-devoré florals to patchwork shirt dresses with moody floral patterns,” says Lianne Higgins, head of womenswear buying at Matches Fashion, which has thrown its weight behind winter florals in its seasonal buy.
As part of its recent knitwear debut, which is available at Matches Fashion, even coveted Belgian brand Bernadette is covering its knits in flowers. From skirts to micro dresses and everything in between, the mother-daughter duo behind the brand have seen to it that their first dip in the winter fashion pond is as abundant in floriculture as possible.
It’s not just designers that are getting on board with wintertime florals though, the trend has trickled down to the high street too. In its first collaboration since its rebrand last year, Warehouse has joined forces with The British Museum, which houses a selection of artist Mary Delany’s floral collages, to craft a floral-filled 24-piece collection, while Desigual’s joint effort with Spanish artist María Escoté is similarly packed with flowers.
Clearly, these hardy winter florals have rooted themselves into the fabric of the upcoming season at both ends of the spectrum. The only question left to ask is which floral-adorned piece will you be snapping up?
The British Museum x Warehouse floral cable cardigan
The perfect cardigan for days when considering an outfit is just too much, this flower-adorned black iteration is crying out to be paired with your favourite jeans or skirt.
Shop The British Museum x Warehouse floral cable cardigan, £63.20
Puma x Liberty printed women's kimono
Patchwork and quilted pieces have soared in popularity over the past year, and when they look as good as Puma’s latest collaboration with Liberty London, is it any wonder?
Jakke x Astrid Wilson Rita coat
Jakke is the purveyor of the best faux fur in the game, and its recent floral-filled collaboration with artist Astrid Wilson proves why it’s such a success.
Bernadette Amelia cardigan
For the perfect accoutrement to winter ensembles, Bernadette’s knitwear debut, which has just launched at Matches Fashion, ought to be your first port of call. Pair with statement skirts and dreamy dresses for a wintry updated look.
Rixo Mel dress
Who said a floral dress for winter had to be boring? Rixo’s latest autumn/winter 2021 collection is brimming with cold weather-ready blooms that are at once both grown up and lashings of fun.