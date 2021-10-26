In case you were in firm denial, the news is in: it’s officially autumn, which means that it will shortly be officially winter.

And while all manner of brands have thrown their weight behind the now ubiquitous sleeping bag coat, sure to gently rock you to sleep in a duvet daze, and other brands have embraced big and bold bling that resides firmly in the OTT camp, there is also one perennial (ahem) rooting itself firmly into the hearts of the fashion set this season.