Best winter maxi skirts: easy winter trends to wear now

Maxi skirts aren’t just for summer – this is how to style them for the colder months

A maxi skirt provides the perfect basis for a pared-back stylish winter look. 

It might be the easy breezy summer staple that you reach for on stiflingly hot days. The sort of day for which no other dress, skirt or shorts style will quite offer the same level of breeziness.

But maxi skirts aren’t just for summer. In fact, they’re increasingly being embraced by those facing Baltic temperatures for a stylish alternative to standard winter clothes (see: loungewear, tracksuits et al).  

A maxi skirt is the perfect way to spruce up tired winter wardrobes.

The most redeeming quality about these maxi skirts worn in the winter is that they are the same numbers that can be worn during the balmier months too, albeit differently.  

The styling hack to making a maxi skirt work for winter is a simple one: wear with thick woollen tights underneath to stay cosy and make sure you opt for sturdy footwear (stomper boots are the fashion set’s shoe of choice to pair with their maxis).

Whatever the weather, a maxi skirt is a wardrobe staple. These are some foolproof winter numbers that deserve a place in your line-up. 

  • Hush Cicley sequin skirt

    Hush Cicley sequin skirt

    Juxtapose the femininity of Hush’s glittering green skirt with a chunky knit on top. Perfect for wearing with trainers during the day and a pointed micro-mule come evening, this is an ankle-grazing maxi worthy of your attention.

    Shop Hush Cicley sequin skirt, £129

  • Joseph Ade skirt

    Joseph Ade skirt

    Joseph is a winter wardrobe hero. Look to the British brand for the best in knitwear, dresses and tailored trousers and, of course, its selection of winter maxi skirts. This monochrome maxi gets our vote.

    Shop Joseph Ade skirt, £325

  • Me + Em floral tiered maxi skirt

    Me + Em floral tiered maxi skirt

    With a slightly bohemian vibe, this floral tiered maxi skirt is perfect for pairing with vintage-inspired knitwear to really make a splash.

    Shop Me + Em floral tiered maxi skirt, £175

  • Rixo Brandy maxi skirt

    Rixo Brandy maxi skirt

    Co-ords don’t always mean trousers, there are all manner of skirt two-pieces too and this checkerboard Rixo duet is proof. Two for the price of one? It’s a fashion bargain.

    Shop Rixo Brandy maxi skirt, £175

  • Ganni heavy crepe wavy hem maxi skirt

    Ganni heavy crepe wavy hem maxi skirt

    Crepe is a perfect insulating material that doesn’t ever look frumpy or cheap. Pair this floor-sweeping Ganni number with chunky loafers and a thin-knit cardigan to really allow the skirt’s volume to sing.

    Shop Ganni heavy crepe wavy hem maxi skirt, £155

  • Asos Collusion Plus tie-dye bias maxi skirt

    Asos Collusion Plus tie-dye bias maxi skirt

    A slip skirt is not just for summer, it’s for winter too. Wear this tie-dye patterned maxi with your favourite rotation of turtleneck jumpers for a winning winter look.

    Shop Asos Collusion Plus tie-dye bias maxi skirt, £21.99

  • Baserange Brig ribbed organic cotton maxi skirt

    Baserange Brig ribbed organic cotton maxi skirt

    Baserange is an earth-first brand to know. Whether you opt for its wraparound dresses or skirts, which we’re particularly in favour of, its well-honed basics make for the perfect addition to every wardrobe.

    Shop Baserange Brig ribbed organic cotton maxi skirt at Net-a-Porter, £92

  • Vita Grace Renee Elegance sequin skirt

    Vita Grace Renee Elegance sequin skirt

    A sequin skirt is a forever fashion friend. Pair this slitted sequin style with your favourite long-sleeved logo shirts for a smart-casual way to wear a winter maxi.

    Shop Vita Grace Renee Elegance sequin skirt, £95

  • Asos Design organic cotton blend denim 90's maxi skirt

    Asos Design organic cotton blend denim 90's maxi skirt

    Denim skirts are having a moment and the best part about it? They work with absolutely everything. Shirts, T-shirts, jumpers, cardigans, hell, even crop tops; this is an accoutrement that your wardrobe absolutely needs.

    Shop Asos Design organic cotton blend denim 90’s maxi skirt, £30

Images: courtesy of brands.

