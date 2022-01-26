But maxi skirts aren’t just for summer. In fact, they’re increasingly being embraced by those facing Baltic temperatures for a stylish alternative to standard winter clothes (see: loungewear , tracksuits et al).

It might be the easy breezy summer staple that you reach for on stiflingly hot days. The sort of day for which no other dress, skirt or shorts style will quite offer the same level of breeziness.

The most redeeming quality about these maxi skirts worn in the winter is that they are the same numbers that can be worn during the balmier months too, albeit differently.

The styling hack to making a maxi skirt work for winter is a simple one: wear with thick woollen tights underneath to stay cosy and make sure you opt for sturdy footwear (stomper boots are the fashion set’s shoe of choice to pair with their maxis).

Whatever the weather, a maxi skirt is a wardrobe staple. These are some foolproof winter numbers that deserve a place in your line-up.