Hot chocolate is the cosy colour palette to sweeten up your winter wardrobe

Of all of the sartorial instructions that the fashion cognoscenti could proffer at such a drab time of year as this, there’s only one that promises to spark joy in every sense of your life.

Indeed, a product of the world of fashion’s love-in with all things 90s, one of the era’s most ubiquitous – and sweetest - shades is making its grand return to centre stage: chocolate.

But forget the white and creamy shades of chocolate you might be thinking of, for this winter’s cosiest shade of brown will leave you matching the most heartwarming hot chocolate hue you can think of. Think swirly, soothing and oh-so cosy hot chocolate, and you’ve reached this winter’s go-to colour.

While for some, just the mere thought of wearing brown is enough to send them running for the hills, this winter, try swapping it for black and just look how it softens an outfit. A boxy brown blazer is the perfect example: try pairing it with your favourite white T-shirt and blue jeans combination, or, for a slightly more elevated chocolatey ensemble, try draping it over a simple black slip dress.

For those who are resigned to their lockdown outfits now more so than ever, brown needn’t be pooh-poohed by you either. Earth-first brand Pangaia’s cult tracksuits, beloved by Harry Styles and Tracee Ellis Ross, are available in a milky chocolate hue, while Varley’s chunky chocolatey jumpers are proof that the knitwear of your dreams really does exist.