Hot chocolate is the cosy colour palette to sweeten up your winter wardrobe

Rich and sumptuous shades of chocolate brown are proving to be this winter’s breakthrough colour trend.
Of all of the sartorial instructions that the fashion cognoscenti could proffer at such a drab time of year as this, there’s only one that promises to spark joy in every sense of your life.
Indeed, a product of the world of fashion’s love-in with all things 90s, one of the era’s most ubiquitous – and sweetest - shades is making its grand return to centre stage: chocolate.
But forget the white and creamy shades of chocolate you might be thinking of, for this winter’s cosiest shade of brown will leave you matching the most heartwarming hot chocolate hue you can think of. Think swirly, soothing and oh-so cosy hot chocolate, and you’ve reached this winter’s go-to colour.
While for some, just the mere thought of wearing brown is enough to send them running for the hills, this winter, try swapping it for black and just look how it softens an outfit. A boxy brown blazer is the perfect example: try pairing it with your favourite white T-shirt and blue jeans combination, or, for a slightly more elevated chocolatey ensemble, try draping it over a simple black slip dress.
For those who are resigned to their lockdown outfits now more so than ever, brown needn’t be pooh-poohed by you either. Earth-first brand Pangaia’s cult tracksuits, beloved by Harry Styles and Tracee Ellis Ross, are available in a milky chocolate hue, while Varley’s chunky chocolatey jumpers are proof that the knitwear of your dreams really does exist.
Kai Collective Mayan plisse shirt
Kai Collective is a brand to know, if you don’t already. It might be revered for its splashy stylish dresses, but its colourblocked two-pieces are the real stars of the show.
Opt for the plisse shirt in a rich chocolate brown for your first dip in the Kai pond and wear with oversized trousers for a 2022 look worthy of praise.
Pangaia 365 hoodie
In actuality, snuggle season is to be found by hunkering down in January, so enjoy the solace of snuggling down in a cosy chocolate-coloured hoodie.
Mango bow wrap dress
What Mango doesn’t know about dresses isn’t worth knowing. Wear this chocolate brown mini with sheer tights and chunky black boots for optimal style points.
& Other Stories crinkled midi dress
A crinkled midi dress is a must-have for those days that make the act of getting dressed seem far too difficult. Simply throw on with a pair of stomper boots for an effortlessly chocolatey ensemble.
Skims boyfriend long-sleeved T-shirt
Skims might be known for its skin-tight sartorial offerings, but its boyfriend T-shirts are where the brand truly shines in our opinion. Throw this one on with a pair of wide-leg jeans and some statement shoes for an achingly sweet winter get-up.
Urban Outfitters chunky knit beret
Berets are one of the fashion pack’s favourite winter accessories that promise to keep heads toasty and looking good while doing so.
Arket hopsack wool trousers
Try throwing on your favourite crisp poplin shirt with this pair of classic chocolatey woollen trousers. Keep your trainers box fresh to really tie the look together.
Images: courtesy of brands.