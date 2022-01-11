Cosy winter trends 2022: brushed shirts to buy now

Brushed shirts are the cosy in-between staple your winter wardrobe needs

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Once the staple of every lover of all things laid-back, the brushed shirt is having a renaissance. And everything’s pointing to it being the simple staple you didn’t know you needed.  

We’re cold. We’re thirsty (here’s to you, Dry Jan). And we’re broke (thank you, five-week month). January may be the certified nadir of each and every year, but there’s no reason to let the new year negativity seep into your style.

While it’s easier than ever during the dreariest and driest month of them all to reach for the beloved loungewear sets you acquired during lockdown 1.0 last year, the style set have made the case for a decidedly easier and more nonchalantly chic staple to cosify your winter wardrobe. Enter, the brushed shirt. 

Once the preserve of lumberjacks, plumbers and DIY types, the brushed flannel shirt is making its way back into the wardrobes of the fashion cognoscenti, meaning dressing to be comfortable has never looked so good.

There’s a wealth of brands crafting sumptuously soft brushed shirts – the sort you may find hanging in the man in your life’s wardrobe – but most notably, there’s fashion editor-approved With Nothing Underneath.

The British brand shot to fame when Meghan Markle endorsed its crisp poplin shirts (they’re a go-to for the warmer months), and has gone from strength to strength since. Its most recent addition to its stable of stellar shirts? Its brushed iteration, of course, which we’ll be pairing with our favourite jeans and over silky slip dresses to make our working from home wardrobe just that little bit more interesting. 

  • With Nothing Underneath brushed shirt

    Cosy winter trends 2022: brushed shirts to buy now
    With Nothing Underneath brushed shirt

    Whether you opt for its pared-back pastels or its punchier plaid colourways, With Nothing Underneath’s shirts are beloved across the fashion industry for good reason. They’re simple, stylish and a sartorial companion for life: what more could you want?

    Shop With Nothing Underneath brushed shirt, £110

    BUY NOW

  • Free People We The Free brushed shirt

    Cosy winter trends 2022: brushed shirts to buy now
    Free People We The Free brushed shirt

    Crafted from a billowing maple-toned flannel material, Free People’s easy breezy shirt is perfect for slipping on with jeans for a cosy but put-together look.

    Shop Free People We The Free brushed shirt, £118

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article