Once the staple of every lover of all things laid-back, the brushed shirt is having a renaissance. And everything’s pointing to it being the simple staple you didn’t know you needed.
We’re cold. We’re thirsty (here’s to you, Dry Jan). And we’re broke (thank you, five-week month). January may be the certified nadir of each and every year, but there’s no reason to let the new year negativity seep into your style.
While it’s easier than ever during the dreariest and driest month of them all to reach for the beloved loungewear sets you acquired during lockdown 1.0 last year, the style set have made the case for a decidedly easier and more nonchalantly chic staple to cosify your winter wardrobe. Enter, the brushed shirt.
Once the preserve of lumberjacks, plumbers and DIY types, the brushed flannel shirt is making its way back into the wardrobes of the fashion cognoscenti, meaning dressing to be comfortable has never looked so good.
There’s a wealth of brands crafting sumptuously soft brushed shirts – the sort you may find hanging in the man in your life’s wardrobe – but most notably, there’s fashion editor-approved With Nothing Underneath.
The British brand shot to fame when Meghan Markle endorsed its crisp poplin shirts (they’re a go-to for the warmer months), and has gone from strength to strength since. Its most recent addition to its stable of stellar shirts? Its brushed iteration, of course, which we’ll be pairing with our favourite jeans and over silky slip dresses to make our working from home wardrobe just that little bit more interesting.
With Nothing Underneath brushed shirt
Whether you opt for its pared-back pastels or its punchier plaid colourways, With Nothing Underneath’s shirts are beloved across the fashion industry for good reason. They’re simple, stylish and a sartorial companion for life: what more could you want?
Free People We The Free brushed shirt
Crafted from a billowing maple-toned flannel material, Free People’s easy breezy shirt is perfect for slipping on with jeans for a cosy but put-together look.
Urban Outfitters Brendan brushed shirt
Urban Outfitters’ Brendan shirt seriously understood the brushed shirt assignment, and this emerald-toned number is proof; perfect for contrasting against true blue jeans.
Isabel Marant Étoile Marcelia flannel shirt
Isabel Marant knows its way around a plaid and effortlessly chic shirt. Wear its Marcelia number with your favourite white T-shirt and go-to pair of jeans for a slightly more styled take on comfortable fashion.
Shop Isabel Marant Étoile Marcelia flannel shirt at Matches Fashion, £162
French Connection Panita checked shirt
This colourblocked checked shirt is the perfect plaid number for those looking to try the brushed shirt trend on for size.
Shop French Connection Panita checked shirt at Atterley, £42
Sixth June Plus oversized sleeveless flannel shirt
Fancy channelling the brushed shirt vibe sans sleeve? This oversized sleeveless shirt may well be the one for you then. Throw on over a vest top for an at-home look that doesn’t compromise on style.
Shop Sixth June Plus oversized sleeveless flannel shirt at Asos, £12.60
Weekday Elin flannel shirt
Flannel shirts that are slightly rough around the edges are the best kind, and this Weekday iteration ticks all of the boxes. Size up and wear with cowboy boots for a cool take on the trend.
Denimist gingham cotton flannel shirt
Monochrome is big news for 2022, so embrace it in the easiest and coolest way possible with this cotton shirt. This Denimist gingham number is crying out to jazz up your go-to jeans and trainer combo.
Shop Denimist gingham cotton flannel shirt at Net-a-Porter, £104
The Kooples beige and black check shirt
Beige and black is a wonderful winter colourful combination; pair with both blacks and whites for an easy peasy go-to get-up.
Images: courtesy of brands.