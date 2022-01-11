While it’s easier than ever during the dreariest and driest month of them all to reach for the beloved loungewear sets you acquired during lockdown 1.0 last year, the style set have made the case for a decidedly easier and more nonchalantly chic staple to cosify your winter wardrobe . Enter, the brushed shirt.

We’re cold. We’re thirsty (here’s to you, Dry Jan ). And we’re broke (thank you, five-week month). January may be the certified nadir of each and every year, but there’s no reason to let the new year negativity seep into your style.

Once the preserve of lumberjacks, plumbers and DIY types, the brushed flannel shirt is making its way back into the wardrobes of the fashion cognoscenti, meaning dressing to be comfortable has never looked so good.

There’s a wealth of brands crafting sumptuously soft brushed shirts – the sort you may find hanging in the man in your life’s wardrobe – but most notably, there’s fashion editor-approved With Nothing Underneath.

The British brand shot to fame when Meghan Markle endorsed its crisp poplin shirts (they’re a go-to for the warmer months), and has gone from strength to strength since. Its most recent addition to its stable of stellar shirts? Its brushed iteration, of course, which we’ll be pairing with our favourite jeans and over silky slip dresses to make our working from home wardrobe just that little bit more interesting.