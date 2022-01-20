All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Whether you’re a sweater lover or a cardigan queen, there’s a new knitted trend in town.
When it comes to knitwear, not all knits are created equally. There are the snuggling, swaddling sweaters; the comfy, cosy cardigans and the, well, slightly more naff knits.
But the latest to enter the fray, and making a strong case for the knitwear crown, are fringed knits, which have become a staple among those in the know. First purveyed by Bottega Veneta, fringing has assumed a leading role in the realm of knitwear, with everything from jumpers to cardigans and tank tops now sporting the statement tassels.
And the best part is they lend a helping hand to lacklustre winter looks with minimal effort from you, the wearer. All that’s needed to bring them to life is a pair of your favourite jeans, a simple slip skirt, et voila! These are just a few of our favourite fringed knits.
Zara knit vest with fringing
This 90s-inspired tank top is crying out to be paired with your favourite straight-legged barrel jeans. Perfect for nailing the minimal effort knitwear aesthetic that’s gaining popularity of late.
Jonathan Simkhai Josephine turtleneck
For anybody whose winter palette looks set to maintain a heavy rotation of neutral hues, look to this turtleneck jumper, which will keep you warm and stylish at the same time.
Marina Rinaldi wool cardigan
A cardigan is a cold weather staple, whether you opt for one just because it’s cosy or another because it’s cool. Luckily for us though, this Marina Rinaldi number is both.
By Malene Birger Leylah sweater
By Malene Birger is a go-to for fashion editors, and now it can be for you too. Layer its chunky knits over delicate silky separates for an updated comfy winter look.
Andersson Bell fringed cable-knit tank top
A fringed tank top is the perfect way to spice up a jeans-and-a-nice-top get-up. Simply throw on with some leather trews and your favourite boots, et voila! Winter fashion perfected.
Shop Andersson Bell fringed cable-knit tank top at Net-a-Porter, £164.50
Monsoon tassel cable knit poncho
Yes, ponchos are very much still en vogue. Whether you drape yours over your shoulders to stay warm or throw on over a nice outfit and heels for another layer of warmth, a tassel-covered poncho is a no-brainer.
Cinq a Sept Aurelia sweater
Cinq a Sept’s camel-coloured fringed sweater is the ultimate in fringed knitwear goals. Wear with winter whites for an easy-to-wear look that’s ever so slightly elevated from yet just another jumper.
