When it comes to knitwear, not all knits are created equally. There are the snuggling, swaddling sweaters; the comfy, cosy cardigans and the, well, slightly more naff knits.

But the latest to enter the fray, and making a strong case for the knitwear crown, are fringed knits, which have become a staple among those in the know. First purveyed by Bottega Veneta, fringing has assumed a leading role in the realm of knitwear, with everything from jumpers to cardigans and tank tops now sporting the statement tassels.

And the best part is they lend a helping hand to lacklustre winter looks with minimal effort from you, the wearer. All that’s needed to bring them to life is a pair of your favourite jeans, a simple slip skirt, et voila! These are just a few of our favourite fringed knits.