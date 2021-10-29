The best size-inclusive winter wedding dresses to shop now
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Your definitive list of the most glamorous, glitzy size-inclusive winter wedding dresses for brides tying the knot in the most romantic of seasons.
After months and months with little cause to celebrate, winter weddings are back with a bang. While traditional summer celebrations had an air of uncertainty surrounding them in 2021 as we slowly moved out of lockdown, more and more couples are opting for the magic and sparkle of a winter ceremony this year.
“Winter weddings are so romantic,” Liz Taylor, CEO of luxury wedding planners Taylor Lynn Corporation, tells Stylist, explaining that winter nuptials are all the rage right now as “couples have been forced to wait longer than they had hoped to tie the knot, so are keen to walk down the aisle before the year is out”.
“Winter weddings are an opportunity to embrace the cooler weather with the autumnal colours reflected in floral décor, fabrics and heritage venues,” says Taylor. “Outdoor drinks receptions dressed with a thousand pea lights against the night sky. Warm winter cocktails served from retro flasks. There is so much opportunity to create the most elegant, stylish wedding that wins hands-down when it comes to romance.”
Brides embracing the chilly glamour of a winter union will need the perfect gown for the occasion. So, we’ve rounded up the best dresses of the season, taking in all the current and emerging bridal fashion trends from bold prints, pastel hues and ornate lace to bohemian cuts, ruffles and spangled accents.
Taylor also explains that brides getting hitched this winter are looking beyond the traditional bridal gown, with “vintage-inspired dresses reflecting the glamour of the 1920s” becoming a major trend.
Despite plus-size fashion becoming more mainstream and readily available, accessible plus-size gowns can be incredibly hard to come by with anything over a size 14 nigh on impossible to track down. So, we’ve made sure this list is size-inclusive to suit every bride.
Here are some of the dreamiest size-inclusive bridal gowns on the market: from designer brands like MaxMara and Jenny Packham to more affordable threads from Monsoon, Selkie and Chi Chi London – there’s something for every bride.
For the retro bride
MaxMara cady and tulle dress
For those who want to stick to a classic bridal colour palette, this MaxMara dress combines classic and modern styles to achieve a timeless look. Made from a heavy cady material with a multi-layered tulle skirt, it has a classic empire line silhouette.
Shop the cady and tulle dress at MaxMara (sizes 2–18), £1,870.
For the show stopping bride
Jenny Packham
Looking straight off a 50s Hollywood red carpet, this ankle-length, pink-hued beauty by Jenny Packham is adorned with glitter and has a beautiful sunset ombré effect that sees deeper pink graduate into a lighter hue.
Jenny Packham off-the-shoulder ombré glittered tulle midi dress at Netaporter, (sizes 6–18), £2,260.
For the elegant bride
Anna Serrano
Classic and fancy rolled into one, the Bridgette dress by Anna Serrano is the perfect embellished white gown for anyone who wants to ooze elegance with ease. This sleek a-line dress boasts a v-neckline, corset-style back fastening and a small train that trails slightly behind, with floral embellishments that will sparkle as you float down the aisle.
For the bride who wants a modern take on a classic
Monsoon
Monsoon has some exquisite bridal gowns, all inclusively-sized too. Shelly is a stunning fit-and-float gown that features pearlised sequins, batwing-style sleeves and an intricately decorated bodice. Crafted from tulle, with a flared skirt that drapes to the floor, the back has a keyhole cut-out, adding the perfect contemporary twist.
Monsoon shelly floral embellished bridal dress ivory (sizes 6–22), £309.
For the bride who wants ruffles galore
Selkie
Patterned wedding dresses are all the rage; after all, it’s your big day, so you want all eyes to be on you. And this Selkie gown will definitely turn heads. The Venus Ritz dress is a pastel-lavender dream with a cloudy, renaissance-esque print for a regal touch.
For the cottagecore bride
Needle & Thread
Live out your cottagecore dreams in the Emilana gown by Needle & Thread. Romantic and elegant, delicate floral embellishments adorn every inch of this stunning dress. The artwork was inspired by hand-embroidered French postcards from the 1900s, and with tiered panels, smocked cuff sleeves and a high neckline, it’s pastoral heaven.
For the glamourous bride
Reformation
Long-sleeved dresses are the epitome of class, especially if you’re opting for a winter wedding. So why not wear this sultry take on an ivory gown? Despite its name, the Gatsby dress from Reformation is a classic take on what was a hit in the 1970s – long sleeves and ruching. Wear with court shoes for a simple registry do, or dress up with a dramatic stiletto for a more glam look.
For the Bridgerton-obsessed bride
Chi Chi London
Perfect for any classic-themed wedding, this dress features a flattering sweetheart shape, a high lace neck and a sultry backless cut-out. With a traditional maxi-length, puffy skirt and an intricate pattern covering the bodice it will fit in perfectly with the romance of the occasion.
Chi Chi London plus size premium lace bridal wedding dress, (sizes 18–26), £195.
For the classic bride
Monsoon
An incredibly angelic gown, the Laurie from Monsoon ticks all of the right boxes when it comes to price, size inclusivity, style and glamour. With an abundance of layered lace tulle, a Bardot bodice and faux pearls that trim the waist, we love how elegant and sophisticated this dress is.
Monsoon Laurie lace and tulle Bardot bridal dress (sizes 6–22), £359.
For the floral-loving bride
Needle & Thread
A welcome alternative to white and ivory, the darling meadow gown from Needle & Thread is perfect for weddings of any season. Inspired by French floral fabric this gown is crafted with ruffles for a timeless silhouette. Great for outdoor weddings, or those taking place in rustic locations like farms or barns.
Needle & Thread darling meadow ruffle gown, (sizes 4–22), £360.
For the bride on a budget
Joanna Hope
Truly inclusive and affordable, the Joanna Hope sequin dress features a sequin cape that just covers the tops of your arms and is floaty and feminine, without breaking the bank. Looking far more expensive than it is, this dress features a fully lined pale pink pleated skirt that falls just below the knee.
Joanna Hope sequin pleated dress at Simply Be, (sizes 10–32), £140.
Images: Getty/Anchiy, courtesy of brands