After months and months with little cause to celebrate, winter weddings are back with a bang. While traditional summer celebrations had an air of uncertainty surrounding them in 2021 as we slowly moved out of lockdown, more and more couples are opting for the magic and sparkle of a winter ceremony this year.

“Winter weddings are so romantic,” Liz Taylor, CEO of luxury wedding planners Taylor Lynn Corporation, tells Stylist, explaining that winter nuptials are all the rage right now as “couples have been forced to wait longer than they had hoped to tie the knot, so are keen to walk down the aisle before the year is out”.