8 fashion-forward cardigans that’ll change your mind about knits forever

Some see frump, I see fashion. For I love cardigans. Always have, always will. Because there’s no outfit the humble cardigan can’t fix. Wearing a loose-cut floaty midi dress that a proper jacket would overpower? Throw on a cardi. Need an extra layer for that Lake Como wedding, for after the sun sets? A fine-knit cropped cardi is the answer. Or what about those days when the weather just can’t decide what it’s doing? Simple: t-shirt and a cardi, and a trench.

My favourite piece in my wardrobe is a Comme des Garcons navy cardigan – a simple button-up with bracelet length sleeves. But it’s far from boring — this sweater also has spliced sides, with navy frills that give it movement and mean I can wear loose-cut tops, or T-shirts, underneath it without it looking sloppy or feeling uncomfortable. It wasn’t cheap, but cost per wear? Bargain bin.

Like my Comme cardigan, the humble knitted button-up has been given a fashion-forward spin. Designers like Marques’Almeida, Gucci and Ganni are all offering versions — some printed, some plain. Some oversized, some neat-fitting. The Row do a maxi version, while Weekend MaxMara offered a cropped one. You see, the very best thing about cardigans is there really is a version for everyone.