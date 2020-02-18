LFW: the statement coat making wet weather chic again

It’s official: nothing comes between a fashion editor and their front row seat. Despite its best efforts, not even Storm Dennis could throw London’s street style set off the mark, as they navigated the worst of not-so-great British weather with seemingly effortless elegance.

If, like us, you find it impossible to step out in the rain without returning to your desk looking like a one-woman production of Worzel Gummidge then you’ll be wondering how to crack this code.

So, how exactly did fashion’s finest really master the art of storm-proof dressing while still looking impossibly chic? With a little help from the heritage check coat, of course. Proving its credentials as the all-weather staple that belongs in every woman’s wardrobe, this season the check coat cemented its hero status and proved itself to be the style saviour of London Fashion Week’s show goers.