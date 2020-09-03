We’ve officially hit knitwear season, it’s a special time on the fashion calendar because, more often than not, we are ready to add some cosy layers. This season it’s all about the 2.0 knit.
We all love our existing knitwear, our classic crew neck jumpers, our chunky cardis, our roll necks and cable knits, but this season the Stylist fashion team has noticed a new knitwear trend and we’re coining it knitwear 2.0.
It’s more trend lead and directional than the aforementioned styles, we’ve seen square neck lines, wrap styles, tank tops, even crop tops and bralets (thanks Katie Holmes).
You may also like
This must-have shirt is bringing big-collar energy
These knits will dress up your jeans and mules for a night out, or elevate your tailored trousers for work, without compromising on being cold or uncomfortable, cosy and chic, it’s a win-win.
Check our fashion editor’s pick of the the best 2.0 knits here and how to style for winter.
& Other Stories
The knitted wrap top, like the wrap dress, has longevity in our wardrobes as it’s super versatile, and more elevated than the humble button up cardi. Wear this style with a silky midi skirt for a wintery spin on occasion wear.
Whistles
As you know tank tops were heavily trending for spring/summer, try this knitted version for winter. And when the winter chill really does set in try under a shacket or cardigan for extra insulation.
Zara
Polo (t-shirt) neck lines are really beginning to trend in the knitwear world right now; this style would look great with a fine jersey roll neck underneath for extra layers when the cold weather really draws in.
Ganni
This is the answer to your winter version of the jeans and a ‘nice’ top combo. Wear now with quilted heels, and clash with a brightly coloured lipstick.
Arket
Try this style with a shirt underneath and slouchy tailoring for a modern twist on work wear.
River Island
We are seeing no slow-down in the crop top and cardi combo for autumn 2020 (we have Katie Holmes to thank for that) when she nearly broke the internet with her oat coloured two-piece. Try this one for socially distanced gatherings and wear with high waisted denims.
Iris & Ink
Try tonal dressing and opt for autumnal shades by teaming this cashmere knit with sandy coloured chinos and some sleek loafers.
We’re always drawn to a classic cream knit, and this collared style from & Other stories is no exception. Wear with your straight leg jeans for a fresh take on a very classic look.
Lead image courtesy of & Other Stories
All other images courtesy of brands