8 new season knitwear pieces that will elevate your wardrobe - introducing the 2.0 knit

We’ve officially hit knitwear season, it’s a special time on the fashion calendar because, more often than not, we are ready to add some cosy layers. This season it’s all about the 2.0 knit. 

We all love our existing knitwear, our classic crew neck jumpers, our chunky cardis, our roll necks and cable knits, but this season the Stylist fashion team has noticed a new knitwear trend and we’re coining it knitwear 2.0. 

It’s more trend lead and directional than the aforementioned styles, we’ve seen square neck lines, wrap styles, tank tops, even crop tops and bralets (thanks Katie Holmes). 

These knits will dress up your jeans and mules for a night out, or elevate your tailored trousers for work, without compromising on being cold or uncomfortable, cosy and chic, it’s a win-win. 

Check our fashion editor’s pick of the the best 2.0 knits here and how to style for winter.  

    Best knitwear to shop now: & Other Stories knitted blue wrap top

    The knitted wrap top, like the wrap dress, has longevity in our wardrobes as it’s super versatile, and more elevated than the humble button up cardi. Wear this style with a silky midi skirt for a wintery spin on occasion wear. 

    Shop wrap top, £45, & Other Stories

    Best knitwear to shop now: Whistles knitted black tank top

    As you know tank tops were heavily trending for spring/summer, try this knitted version for winter. And when the winter chill really does set in try under a shacket or cardigan for extra insulation. 

    Shop knitted tank top, £39, Whistles

    Best knitwear to shop now: Zara camel polo jumper

    Polo (t-shirt) neck lines are really beginning to trend in the knitwear world right now; this style would look great with a fine jersey roll neck underneath for extra layers when the cold weather really draws in. 

    Shop polo jumper, £25.99, Zara

    Best knitwear to shop now: Ganni lime square neck knit

    This is the answer to your winter version of the jeans and a ‘nice’ top combo. Wear now with quilted heels, and clash with a brightly coloured lipstick

    Shop square-neck knit, £77, Ganni

Lead image courtesy of & Other Stories 

All other images courtesy of brands

