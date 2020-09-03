We all love our existing knitwear, our classic crew neck jumpers, our chunky cardis, our roll necks and cable knits, but this season the Stylist fashion team has noticed a new knitwear trend and we’re coining it knitwear 2.0.

It’s more trend lead and directional than the aforementioned styles, we’ve seen square neck lines, wrap styles, tank tops, even crop tops and bralets (thanks Katie Holmes).