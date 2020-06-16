The common misconception of the fash pack is that we’re tottering around in spindly heels, in an office that looks like something you’d see in Devil Wears Prada, well I hate to break it to you but that isn’t really the case.

We crave comfort for busy days on the run so when Phoebe Philo, ex creative director of fashion brand Céline, rocked her Stan Smiths and slouchy tailored trousers combo after her show many moons ago, that was our green light on bringing trainers into our fashion consciousness. No longer were they just our running trainers, or something we wore here and there with our “proper” shoes taking centre stage, they were given the OK to enter into our mainstream wardrobe, and they have fast become a wardrobe staple for all of us.

But that was where it started, and we’ve come a long way since then. Now we have a new fashion trainer on the block; New Balance, and in particular the 990v5 and Unisex 530 styles. The ultimate in dad trainers and as New Balance themselves quote on there website the 990v5 are “worn by supermodels in London and Dads in Ohio”. No wonder they they are a sell out style on websites such as ASOS, Urban Outfitters and Schuh.