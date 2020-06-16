These New Balance trainers became the ultimate fashion shoe
The fashion pack have given it their seal of approval, and we are ready to try this season’s most comfortable shoe.
The common misconception of the fash pack is that we’re tottering around in spindly heels, in an office that looks like something you’d see in Devil Wears Prada, well I hate to break it to you but that isn’t really the case.
We crave comfort for busy days on the run so when Phoebe Philo, ex creative director of fashion brand Céline, rocked her Stan Smiths and slouchy tailored trousers combo after her show many moons ago, that was our green light on bringing trainers into our fashion consciousness. No longer were they just our running trainers, or something we wore here and there with our “proper” shoes taking centre stage, they were given the OK to enter into our mainstream wardrobe, and they have fast become a wardrobe staple for all of us.
But that was where it started, and we’ve come a long way since then. Now we have a new fashion trainer on the block; New Balance, and in particular the 990v5 and Unisex 530 styles. The ultimate in dad trainers and as New Balance themselves quote on there website the 990v5 are “worn by supermodels in London and Dads in Ohio”. No wonder they they are a sell out style on websites such as ASOS, Urban Outfitters and Schuh.
I can’t get enough of the ‘ugly’ shoe trend, I’ve always been a fan of the masculine loafer, the chunky velcro dad sandals and a chunky boot. And for christmas 2019 the 990v5 were carefully placed under our Christmas tree, and ever since I haven’t taken them off, even for prestigious fashion event such as London Fashion Week in February this year. The 990v5’s were glued to my feet - everyone else’s for that matter.
But I’m not the only one who is a super fan of the chunky dad trainer, check out some of our fave fashion influencers wearing their favourite styles, and how to style your kicks for Summer.
Ellie Delphine @slipintostyle
Take note from Ellie’s style and team your New Balance with chunky sports socks for extra style points.
Tiffany Hsu @handinfire
Team your dad style trainers with classic tailoring, for the ultimate in modern day power dressing.
Pernille Teisbaek @pernilleteisbaek
Keep it simple and wear your New Balance with your leggings (and chunky sports socks - I told you it was a thing) for stylish WFH look.
Lindsey Holland @lindseyholland_
For a sporty look - try with a padded t-shirt and cycling shorts, for an elevated off-duty look.
The Best New Balance Trainers To Buy Now
New Balance 990v5
This light grey is the most sort after colour for this trainer - it’s easy to fit into your existing wardrobe as they are so neutral. Try wearing slouchy tailored trousers and a tank top.
New Balance Unisex 530
The 530 is the sportier of the two styles, and will look great with your ditsy floral summer dress, to toughen up your look.
New Balance 990v5
Try this style with your straight leg jeans, and oversized blazer for a real 90’s inspired look.
Lead Image: Getty Images
All other images: Courtesy of brands and Instagram