These are the ‘nice’ tops to update your everyday jeans for party season

Hands up who’s ready to put on their best sparkly dress and make their way to the Christmas party? We guarantee it’s not everyone. Some people prefer to go for the high/low look during party season and ditch the OTT frocks in favour of a dressy top to incorporate into their everyday looks. If this is you, then you’re in for a treat.

The fashion team has searched the top sites to find the ‘nice’ tops that’ll make you look like you’ve made an effort for after-work cocktails, but not too much. You know the ones – from a sequin cami to a simple satin blouse.

Designers have been focusing on puff sleeve styles – with Rixo opting for a sweetheart neckline that’s flattering on everyone and Attico going for a zebra print off-the-shoulder number. Then there’s the high street heroes such as Marks and Spencer’s cami top that’ll work with skinny jeans, and H&M’s under-£20 sequin high neck top that will look so good with wide leg denim styles. These are the tops to rely on when you want to get dressed up, but not that much.