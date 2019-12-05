These are the ‘nice’ tops to update your everyday jeans for party season

Want an alternative to the party dress? These are the tops that’ll update your jeans in an instant.
Hands up who’s ready to put on their best sparkly dress and make their way to the Christmas party? We guarantee it’s not everyone. Some people prefer to go for the high/low look during party season and ditch the OTT frocks in favour of a dressy top to incorporate into their everyday looks. If this is you, then you’re in for a treat.
The fashion team has searched the top sites to find the ‘nice’ tops that’ll make you look like you’ve made an effort for after-work cocktails, but not too much. You know the ones – from a sequin cami to a simple satin blouse.
Designers have been focusing on puff sleeve styles – with Rixo opting for a sweetheart neckline that’s flattering on everyone and Attico going for a zebra print off-the-shoulder number. Then there’s the high street heroes such as Marks and Spencer’s cami top that’ll work with skinny jeans, and H&M’s under-£20 sequin high neck top that will look so good with wide leg denim styles. These are the tops to rely on when you want to get dressed up, but not that much.
Continue to shop the most stylish tops to wear with your jeans in true 00s fashion.
Paco Rabanne
For a casual-yet-dressy party look go for a high neck top with a metallic finish. Wear with wide leg jeans and heeled boots with a chain back for a cool vibe.
Printed metallic top, £470, Paco Rabanne at mytheresa.com
Topshop
Adding a satin top to jeans is an instant way to make your denim work for the evening. Just add heels, and go.
Petite ecru satin shirt, £39, Topshop
Marks and Spencer
If you’re not a big fan of sequins then a simple cami top in classic black is a way to tick them off, without looking like a walking disco ball.
You can pick your your Christmas pud at the same time as snapping up this M&S number.
Sequin cami top, £25, Marks and Spencer
Avavav
Puff sleeves have been big news all year round. Luckily, there’s no sign of their popularity waning from party season through to spring/summer 2020.
Wear this gingham beauty with light wash jeans and silver heels.
Gingham silk top, £140, Avavav at net-a-porter.com
Attico
Embrace animal prints with a zebra top. From skinny black jeans to straight leg light wash blue denim, this Attico ‘look at me’ top will work so many ways.
Zebra print pouf-sleeve blouse, £525, Attico at farfetch.com
H&M
All-over sequins just scream party season. Wear with jeans or try it out with a knit skirt and chunky ankle boots for a winter daytime look.
High-collared sequin top, £19.99, H&M
Zara
Take inspiration from the catwalks at the likes of Celine and Etro and embrace a 70s-style pussybow blouse. Designers styled it with check blazers, but for party season wear this organza beauty with dark jeans and platform heels.
Organza blouse with bow, £29.99, Zara
Rixo
We usually head to Rixo for party dresses but its top section is just as special.
We’re big fans of the flattering sweetheart neckline, contrasting fabrics and the fact it’ll look amazing with statement earrings.
Hannah watercolour spot top, £175, Rixo
Warehouse
Black and gold are the perfect festive duo when it comes to party dressing.
From the work’s Christmas party to cocktail o’clock, this spot top will go the distance.
Velvet scoop bag spot top, £32, Warehouse
French Connection
For a subtle hint of sparkly it’s all about this French Connection wrap cami. If you prefer a layered look then add it over a fine knit high neck top with jeans, heels and a cross-body bag.
Eurora embellished wrap top, £95, French Connection
Images: Courtesy of brands