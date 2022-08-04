All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Who wears short shorts? We wear short shorts! And long shorts, cycling shorts, linen shorts, poplin shorts and many more.
Shorts are quite the summer style staple, coming out year after year as soon as the weather starts to heat up. Whether you’re a die-hard denim fan or prefer the breeze of lightweight linen there are thousands of options to choose from no matter your style or budget.
Cycling shorts skyrocketed to fashion fame thanks to Princess Diana back in 1995, and have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid rocking the style. And they’re certainly back again this summer, along with linen co-ords, boxer-style shorts and the oh-so-sophisticated suit shorts too. So there really is something for every occasion, whether dressed up with heels and a blazer, pared back with flip-flops and a vest or styled with a simple trainer and T-shirt for fuss-free style.
This summer we’re seeing plenty of graphic prints, genderless cuts and the occasional colour block too. While we’ll never again make the mistake of wearing denim shorts and tights – how we cringe at our past fashion faux pas – it seems like anything goes when it comes to the leg-bearing bottoms this season.
No matter if you’ve had one beloved denim pair since your Ibiza raving days, whip out the holiday hotpants year-in year-out or prefer a much more modest wide-leg style, there’s no harm in taking a peek at what else is out there. Who knows, you may surprise yourself with a new style. And we’ve listed our favourites from H&M, Cos, Warehouse and more to get you started. Just please don’t add the nylon tights.
Mango printed cotton-blend short
These 100% cotton shorts are sure to keep you cool all summer long. Whether paired with the matching shirt or a simple white T-shirt, you’re sure to score effortless style points with the modern floral print.
Cos oversized drawstring shorts
Pretty in pink, these linen-cotton blend shorts are sure to be a go-to summer style staple. Loose-fitting, they’re perfect for any occasion from daytime errands to summer barbecues, and the near knee-length cut adds a more modest twist.
Asos Design Curve crop co-ord beach set in zebra print
Certainly on the shorter side, these shorts are fun, fierce and a little bit flirty. Whether paired with the matching shirt or worn alone with a bikini top on holiday, they’re sure to add a bit of spice to your poolside look.
Shop Asos Design Curve crop co-ord beach set in zebra print, £20
H&M ribbed cycling shorts
No matter if you’re actually cycling or wearing them purely for the look, cycling shorts are an effortless summer staple. Pair with an oversized sweatshirt for true Princess Diana style or with a sports bra as pictured for a real athletic look.
Dickies Victoria short
Currently rising to fame for its trousers on TikTok, Dickies is one of the most sought-after brands of the summer. These loose-fitting cotton shorts bring a pop of summer in the banana-yellow colourway and will take you from hiking up mountains to having picnics in the park.
& Other Stories printed belted linen shorts
Fabulously feminine, these floral shorts are more on the sophisticated side of the shorts style. Belted for a more formal look, the linen shorts would work perfectly for a garden party look or wedding guest outfit when paired with the matching top.
Warehouse stripe tie-waist shorts
Bringing all the drama with incredibly cool-girl vibes, these long wide-leg shorts are a real statement piece. Whether wearing to the office, a wedding or just day-to-day for head-turning style, you’re sure to be noticed in these for all the right reasons.
Fanfare Agnese colour block swirl shorts in navy, white and lilac
Circular fashion label Fanfare up-cycles old materials into new designs in a bid to help our forever mounting waste. Made in the UK from organic cotton, these colour block shorts add a fun twist to the classic boxer style.
Shop Fanfare Agnese colour block swirl shorts in navy, white and lilac, £89
River Island red gold trim shorts
The summer version of a tailored suit, these blazer/short combos are sure to see you through every warm-weather formal occasion, whether it be a wedding or just to the office. In a deep rust colour, these shiny shorts are incredibly sleek with a gold front detail to add a touch of glamour.
Next towelling lounge shorts
In a perhaps surprising style trend, towelling seems to be high on the list for holiday wardrobes and beach days, and it’s easy to see why. Soft on skin, all the while helping to soak up the pool water from your damp bikini, this easy-to-throw-on short and shirt set is rather adorable.
H&M linen-blend pull-on shorts
Another longer-length option, this pair of H&M shorts is more on the modest side and will certainly help with dreaded thigh chafe. Made from a more sustainable material – a linen and viscose mix – its palm print is making us want to get on a beach stat.
