Shorts are quite the summer style staple, coming out year after year as soon as the weather starts to heat up. Whether you’re a die-hard denim fan or prefer the breeze of lightweight linen there are thousands of options to choose from no matter your style or budget.

Cycling shorts skyrocketed to fashion fame thanks to Princess Diana back in 1995, and have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid rocking the style. And they’re certainly back again this summer, along with linen co-ords, boxer-style shorts and the oh-so-sophisticated suit shorts too. So there really is something for every occasion, whether dressed up with heels and a blazer, pared back with flip-flops and a vest or styled with a simple trainer and T-shirt for fuss-free style.