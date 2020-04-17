When thinking of summer shorts it’s easy to jump straight to short shorts; those denim cut-offs made de rigeur by celebrities at Coachella and Glastonbury, think Kate Moss circa 2005 strutting through the festival fields. It’s an aesthetic we all know and love, but the bleached denim and Hunter wellies look is one that we’re ready to put to bed. There’s no denying that shorts are still the summer style essential, but we’re craving something a little more chic.

We’re looking for shorts that look and feel every bit as laidback as denim, but are sophisticated enough to wear in the city as well as at the beach. We want a cut that celebrates our body too, with a longer length, looser cut and just the right amount of structure. We’ve asked and this summer, fashion has listened, blessing us with a generation of tailored shorts.

For summer 2020 denim has taken a back seat and this season designers are experimenting with new, luxe fabrics. From tweed at Chanel to colourful linen and statement prints at Versace, the most-wanted shorts this season are bold styles that stand out from the crowd. Best of all, unlike their denim counterparts, these tailored styles are versatile enough to wear for every occasion. With the addition of an oversized blazer, these pairs will take you straight to an informal meeting or evening event, but are still laidback enough to wear with a crochet swimming costume and rattan bag at the beach.