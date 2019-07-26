7 best designer sportswear lines to up your workout game
Fashion-forward designer sports kit to style up any gym class.
Fashion designers have long dominated our wardrobes, but increasingly, they’re influencing our workout style, too. That is, they’re creating luxury and fashion-forward versions of our gym kit staples so we can up the style ante even when we’re sweating in a spin class.
Earlier this year, Victoria Beckham went all sporty spice and unleashed her first collection with Reebok – to much fanfare. The collection, with chic crop tops, high-waisted leggings and sneakers makes us want to workout even when the post-work lethargy sets in. You see, a cool gym kit can actually, psychologically, make you want to go to the gym — the benefit of these fashion-brand-does-gym-kit collections is that they focus so much on fit. So they not only look good, but they feel good and are flattering. Who wouldn’t want to get on a treadmill if even just to show it off?
But it’s not just Victoria Beckham who’s at it; Moncler, Stella McCartney (who has had a long-running and hugely successful partnership with Adidas), and even heritage Italian brand Fendi now has its own sports line. It sort of makes sense – the fashion landscape in 2019 is largely dominated by sportswear, and for brands not wanting to take their runway collections down this route, the gym is a good place to incorporate that casual cool without sacrificing their own brands’ identity. And, of course, it’s functional. Which means it’s far easier for customers to justify the purchase — regular gym goers soon rack up the hours spent there every week. So if we’re talking cost per wear, everything works out at quite the bargain.
We’ve rounded up the best designer gym kits guaranteed to give you a boost of energy, if even just to show off those Fendi-branded leggings.
Adam Selman Sport
Remember those amazing Le Specs Lolita sunglasses that took Instagram by storm a couple of years ago? Well those were designed by Adam Selman, who now has an equally kitsch and cute sportswear line. Cut to a genius silhouette, these leggings elongate your legs by the clever French-cut knicker line, which make them far more flattering than the average legging. Extra bonus points for the cute cherry pattern, too.
Adam Selman cherry print leggings, £125, Net-a-Porter
Fendi
Is anything more retro than the Fendi/Fila logo? This sportswear collection is sure to make a statement in the gym, blending a 1990s colour palette and hints of teenage nostalgia with the luxury FF logo. This collection in particular is so fashion, you’d be forgiven for wearing it in everyday life, too. Teamed with a chunky pair of sneakers to nail the Instalook, naturally.
Fendi printed tank, £270, Net-a-Porter
Victoria Beckham
A dedicated follower of Tracy Anderson’s workouts, we knew VB would bring the chic to the gym when she announced her debut line for Reebok – and we weren’t disappointed. Blending a sophisticated colour palette that includes lots of camel (a rarity in sportswear), understated monochrome and dashings of Hermes-style orange, this is sportswear that makes the 6am workout alarm almost worth it.
Victoria Beckham x Reebok seamless textured bra, £74.95, Reebok
Stella McCartney x Adidas
Stella McCartney’s Adidas collection was one of the first designer sportswear collections — it arguably inspired the whole trend. Here’s hoping she continues to influence the industry in other ways, too — her newly unveiled tennis collection is crafted from recycled materials and dyed using a water saving process. Sustainable and chic — we love this updated tennis skirt and top in a striking red hue. Dare to be different.
Tennis skirt, £49, Adidas x Stella McCartney
Off_White
Virgil Abloh pretty much pioneered the sports-luxe industry as we know it today, in his work for Kanye West’s Yeezy and later under his own brand. So it was only a matter of time before Off_White launched its own label. Road-tested by Katerina Johnson Thompson at the launch last October, the line includes fashion-forward sports leggings in patch-worked print and hues of shocking neon. For a more wearable option, try the black leggings.
Off_White athletic leggings, £385, Matches Fashion
Calvin Klein
The famed Calvin Klein bra top is finally turned into a sports bra – and we’re obsessed with it. Featuring the American label’s signature branding, this understated top exudes that 90s minimalism it was renowned for — with the dual-strap detail adding a fashion forward spin. We love the snug ribbed waistband too, which ensures nothing digs in. Comfort and chic; it’s a big tick from us.
Calvin Klein sports bra, £45, Matches Fashion
Versace
Want to bling up your gym-wear wardrobe? Look no further than Versace’s athletics line, which prominently features the medusa icon and signature gilt graphics along waistbands and bra straps. These high-waisted cycling shorts are cut to a flattering fit, and are slightly longer in the leg than most gym styles which makes them a bit more flattering. Throw a bomber jacket on top and style out the home-gym commute.
Versace logo performance bra, £155, Matches Fashion