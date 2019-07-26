7 best designer sportswear lines to up your workout game

Fashion designers have long dominated our wardrobes, but increasingly, they’re influencing our workout style, too. That is, they’re creating luxury and fashion-forward versions of our gym kit staples so we can up the style ante even when we’re sweating in a spin class.

Earlier this year, Victoria Beckham went all sporty spice and unleashed her first collection with Reebok – to much fanfare. The collection, with chic crop tops, high-waisted leggings and sneakers makes us want to workout even when the post-work lethargy sets in. You see, a cool gym kit can actually, psychologically, make you want to go to the gym — the benefit of these fashion-brand-does-gym-kit collections is that they focus so much on fit. So they not only look good, but they feel good and are flattering. Who wouldn’t want to get on a treadmill if even just to show it off?