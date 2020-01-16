This micro trend is taking over Instagram (and it’s big news)

Our attention has been turned to collars, and they’re so damn good.

How much attention do we really pay to our everyday tops, sweaters and shirts? Probably not that much – until, that is, last year when all eyes became firmly fixed on the puff sleeve. Now, there’s another particular detail that’s stealing the limelight this year: oversized collars. The style, often lace-trimmed, may look like something Florence Nightingale would have worn in the Victorian times, but we’re OK with that (she’s a feminist icon, after all). We aren’t the only ones on board with the vintage trend, though: so are many designers. The Chanel Cruise 2020 saw attention being drawn to the exaggerated collar, then came Ganni’s iteration with the black knit and contrasting white cotton collar; already worn by the likes of stylist, Pernille Teisbaek.

Pernille takes inspiration from the Chanel Cruise show and brings the vintage look top straight into 2020 by ditching the lace and opting for the sharper collar. She pairs it with slouchy leather trousers and Bottega Veneta mules, and voila: perfection.

Chanel Cruise 2020

To be honest, if Chanel has given this trend the stamp of approval, then we see this micro trend becoming mega this year. So how to incorporate it into our own wardrobes? Well, the way to wear it – without looking like you’re in fancy dress costume – is by keeping the rest of the look polished, sleek and fuss-free.

French brand La Veste have also created a gingham shirt style that’s being loved by all the fashion editors, aptly named the ‘school shirt’. We all remember these primary school checks, right? This time they’re suitable for adults and everyone is already taking full advantage – we don’t blame them when they look this good.

Creator of Manrepeller, Leandra Cohen opts for the Sea grey jumper and you can shop exact style below. The collar is removable so it’s basically a two-for-one buy if you ask us. Shop the Stylist edit of oversized collar tops below, we guarantee you’ll be converted.

