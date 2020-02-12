February in New York, if we’re honest, is not the ideal time to have a fashion week. Impromptu downpours and freezing winds are the sartorial equivalent of a military training course, sending fashion editors and influencers into a flurry as they consider how to make a style statement while staving off the elements.

The answer? The not-so-humble trench coat. This New York Fashion Week the hero of style and practicality has made its return, keeping fashion’s finest warm, dry and - of course - impeccably chic.