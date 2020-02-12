Fashion

The classic coat trend that makes every outfit look chic, as seen at NYFW

Lara Faye
New York Fashion Week street style: trench coats

This New York Fashion Week we’re witnessing the rebirth of a classic. May we reintroduce you to the timeless trench coat…but not as you know it.      

February in New York, if we’re honest, is not the ideal time to have a fashion week. Impromptu downpours and freezing winds are the sartorial equivalent of a military training course, sending fashion editors and influencers into a flurry as they consider how to make a style statement while staving off the elements. 

The answer? The not-so-humble trench coat. This New York Fashion Week the hero of style and practicality has made its return, keeping fashion’s finest warm, dry and - of course - impeccably chic. 

New Your Fashion Week street style / Image: Noor & Zee
Originally designed by Burberry as a raincoat for army officers in 1901, the trench coat is nothing new. But in the fast-paced and fickle world of fashion, the fact that this style has endured for more than a century is a testament to its infinite appeal. 

This season’s directional new design details – from floral applique to neon graffiti – have provided a fresh twist on the classic coat and given us good reason to fall back in love with the fail-safe trench.

The best thing about the timeless trench? Its versatility makes it the perfect piece to wear with, well, essentially everything in your wardrobe. Whether you prefer to take a classic approach with office-appropriate appeal or what to break the mould with a stand-out style, we’ve found the best trench coats that you’ll be wearing on heavy rotation. 

The Statement Trench 

The classic tan trench is a testament to the enduring power of minimalist design, but if you prefer a wardrobe that walks on the wild side you’ll fall in love with the new season’s statement style coats. Neon grafitti-style motifs, quilting applique and a bold belt sharply knotted at the waist are the kind of stand-out details that are bringing the time-honoured trench bang up to date. Wear yours over a black midi dress to keep all eyes on your conversation-starting coat or go all out by layering on colourful accessories and over-sized jewellery. 

New York Fashion Week Street Style / Image: Noor & Zee
The Tonal Trench

Tonal dressing is the styling trick behind those ultra-chic looks that you’ve been serial double-tapping on Instagram. Though the tonal trend may appear difficult to master, a tan trench is the perfect style hack to recreate the look yourself. Look for a long-line style in a classic warm shade of tan (we love a rich caramel tone) and layer with muted shades of stone, cream and even fashion’s new favourite colour, beige. Avoid fussy embellishments or extra accessories for a simple, streamlined look that is effortlessly elegant. 

New York Fashion Week street style: the tonal trench / Image: Noor & Zee
The Trench Co-ord

Maximalists rejoice; sometimes more really is more. Case in point is this trench coat and trouser suit co-ord that got our hearts beating faster on the streets of New York. A soft shade of stone makes the perfect base for a black and blush floral print, while 70s-inspired utility pockets and a shirt-style collar gives a sharper edge to an otherwise playful look. A classic black turtleneck and pair of black ankle boots are all you need to add to make this stand-out look work for you. 

New York Fashion Week Street Style / Image: Noor & Zee
The Suiting Trench

Show your inspiration from tailored pieces by sporting a lapel cut collar, as well as a double-breasted fit and belted waist, giving the classic trench coat obvious office appeal. (Bonus points for a pair with turn-up detail). On the weekend make your trench work overtime by injecting a touch of personality - switch the fabric tie up for a leather belt and adding a statement-making handbag

New York Fashion Week street style: the suiting trench / Image: Noor & Zee
Images courtesy of Noor & Zee and brands.

Lara Faye

