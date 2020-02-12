The classic coat trend that makes every outfit look chic, as seen at NYFW
- Lara Faye
This New York Fashion Week we’re witnessing the rebirth of a classic. May we reintroduce you to the timeless trench coat…but not as you know it.
February in New York, if we’re honest, is not the ideal time to have a fashion week. Impromptu downpours and freezing winds are the sartorial equivalent of a military training course, sending fashion editors and influencers into a flurry as they consider how to make a style statement while staving off the elements.
The answer? The not-so-humble trench coat. This New York Fashion Week the hero of style and practicality has made its return, keeping fashion’s finest warm, dry and - of course - impeccably chic.
Originally designed by Burberry as a raincoat for army officers in 1901, the trench coat is nothing new. But in the fast-paced and fickle world of fashion, the fact that this style has endured for more than a century is a testament to its infinite appeal.
This season’s directional new design details – from floral applique to neon graffiti – have provided a fresh twist on the classic coat and given us good reason to fall back in love with the fail-safe trench.
The best thing about the timeless trench? Its versatility makes it the perfect piece to wear with, well, essentially everything in your wardrobe. Whether you prefer to take a classic approach with office-appropriate appeal or what to break the mould with a stand-out style, we’ve found the best trench coats that you’ll be wearing on heavy rotation.
The Statement Trench
The classic tan trench is a testament to the enduring power of minimalist design, but if you prefer a wardrobe that walks on the wild side you’ll fall in love with the new season’s statement style coats. Neon grafitti-style motifs, quilting applique and a bold belt sharply knotted at the waist are the kind of stand-out details that are bringing the time-honoured trench bang up to date. Wear yours over a black midi dress to keep all eyes on your conversation-starting coat or go all out by layering on colourful accessories and over-sized jewellery.
The Tonal Trench
Tonal dressing is the styling trick behind those ultra-chic looks that you’ve been serial double-tapping on Instagram. Though the tonal trend may appear difficult to master, a tan trench is the perfect style hack to recreate the look yourself. Look for a long-line style in a classic warm shade of tan (we love a rich caramel tone) and layer with muted shades of stone, cream and even fashion’s new favourite colour, beige. Avoid fussy embellishments or extra accessories for a simple, streamlined look that is effortlessly elegant.
The Trench Co-ord
Maximalists rejoice; sometimes more really is more. Case in point is this trench coat and trouser suit co-ord that got our hearts beating faster on the streets of New York. A soft shade of stone makes the perfect base for a black and blush floral print, while 70s-inspired utility pockets and a shirt-style collar gives a sharper edge to an otherwise playful look. A classic black turtleneck and pair of black ankle boots are all you need to add to make this stand-out look work for you.
The Suiting Trench
Show your inspiration from tailored pieces by sporting a lapel cut collar, as well as a double-breasted fit and belted waist, giving the classic trench coat obvious office appeal. (Bonus points for a pair with turn-up detail). On the weekend make your trench work overtime by injecting a touch of personality - switch the fabric tie up for a leather belt and adding a statement-making handbag.
Rejina Pyo paneled cotton-blend canvas and drill trench coat
Trust Rejina Pyo to take the classic trench and give it an unexpected yet chic twist. Two-tone paneling gives this canvas trench a springtime feel while the self-tie sash is a feminine take on the traditional belted detail.
Shop Rejina Pyo Gladys paneled cotton-blend canvas and drill trench coat, at Net-A-Porter, £765
Topshop stone editor trench
They say don’t tamper with the classics, and Topshop pays homage to tradition with this belted stone coloured trench. Note the hidden double breasted fastenings and adjustable cuff details.
Palmer // Harding goemetric panel cotton canvas trench coat
Palmer // Harding’s geometric interpretation of the trench coat feels like our very own street style moment in the making. The over-sized button-through sleeves and black block paneling feel fashion-forward, but this coat still has timeless appeal.
Shop Palmer // Harding Vana goemetric-panel cotton-canvas trench coat at Matches Fashion, £695
Zara cropped trench coat with buttons
Not one to play by the rules? Pay homage to the trench while keeping things fresh in Zara’s directional reworking of this classic coat.
Zadig & Voltaire trench coat
Parisian brand Zadig & Voltaire add a vibrant splash of colour to a chic trench with a bold yellow waist tie. Wear yours fastened over blue denim and black ankle boots for maximum impact.
Uniqlo women relax trench coat
Staying true to yhe heritage of the trench coat, this style incorporates classic tailoring-inspired details to give this sand toned trench immediate office interest. Integrate this effortlessly chic coat into your workwear wardrobe now and spent the rest of the year wondering how you did without it.
Images courtesy of Noor & Zee and brands.