Unpopular opinion: who else is bored of wearing sweatpants? A bit like drinking eggnog for breakfast and an entire box of Quality Street as an afternoon snack on those in-between Christmas and New Year’s days, the novelty of not wearing real clothes has officially worn off.

It’s time to shake ourselves out of our lock down malaise, and getting our head back in the game starts with getting our work from home wardrobe back up to scratch. We want to trade in our leggings and trackpants for that garment that immediately makes us feel like a woman in control: trousers.

We’re looking for clothes that will make us feel polished and pull-together when we sit down at the dining table that now serves as our desk, but will work just as hard in the boardroom when we’re back in office.

Most importantly, we’re looking for pieces that will look just as chic when the time comes to venture back to our normal lives.

Let’s be honest, no one needs the snug fit of a high waist trousers digging in right now. Nor do we want skinny and cigarette trousers that make getting comfortable on the sofa – we mean work from home comfort pod – impossible. Instead we’re looking for body skimming pieces to ease us back in to everyday life after a month of living in our cosiest loungewear.

We usually rely on our trusty jeans at any time of year, and while there’s no denying that white jeans are the epitome of summer chic, this hot weather calls for us to drop denim and look for cooler alternatives.

Luckily, the fashion team have been busy searching the sites for the trouser styles that’ll not only look stylish this summer, but will assist us all in avoiding sweaty legs.

With an abundance of styles to choose from, our editors have whittled them down to an edit of the top nine trousers to reach for in a heatwave.

From Reformation’s linen gingham style (in one of this season’s key prints) to Arket’s super comfortable stretchy waistband pair, these are the trousers that’ll give you more leg room, and keep you looking chic, too. They’re a win win if you ask us — so sorry, jeans, you’ll be heading the back of our wardrobes for the foreseeable.