Beat the heat and avoid your trusty denim jeans at all costs during the heatwave — these are the best trouser alternatives to keep you cool.
Unpopular opinion: who else is bored of wearing sweatpants? A bit like drinking eggnog for breakfast and an entire box of Quality Street as an afternoon snack on those in-between Christmas and New Year’s days, the novelty of not wearing real clothes has officially worn off.
It’s time to shake ourselves out of our lock down malaise, and getting our head back in the game starts with getting our work from home wardrobe back up to scratch. We want to trade in our leggings and trackpants for that garment that immediately makes us feel like a woman in control: trousers.
We’re looking for clothes that will make us feel polished and pull-together when we sit down at the dining table that now serves as our desk, but will work just as hard in the boardroom when we’re back in office.
Most importantly, we’re looking for pieces that will look just as chic when the time comes to venture back to our normal lives.
Let’s be honest, no one needs the snug fit of a high waist trousers digging in right now. Nor do we want skinny and cigarette trousers that make getting comfortable on the sofa – we mean work from home comfort pod – impossible. Instead we’re looking for body skimming pieces to ease us back in to everyday life after a month of living in our cosiest loungewear.
We usually rely on our trusty jeans at any time of year, and while there’s no denying that white jeans are the epitome of summer chic, this hot weather calls for us to drop denim and look for cooler alternatives.
Luckily, the fashion team have been busy searching the sites for the trouser styles that’ll not only look stylish this summer, but will assist us all in avoiding sweaty legs.
With an abundance of styles to choose from, our editors have whittled them down to an edit of the top nine trousers to reach for in a heatwave.
From Reformation’s linen gingham style (in one of this season’s key prints) to Arket’s super comfortable stretchy waistband pair, these are the trousers that’ll give you more leg room, and keep you looking chic, too. They’re a win win if you ask us — so sorry, jeans, you’ll be heading the back of our wardrobes for the foreseeable.
Shop summer trousers
Alkesandre Akhalkatsishvili wide-leg trousersGiven that vibrant orange trousers just knocked us straight out of our staying-in stupor just be looking on them, we can only imagine how revitalising it will feel slipping them on. A total style refresh in a single piece, wear this bold pair at home with a relaxed fit t-shirt and then take them straight into office with a crisp white shirt.
Shop Alkesandre Akhalkatsishvili wide-leg trousers at FarFetch, £228
Topshop striped wide leg trousersIt’s the summer ready update on the navy pinstripe that we all deserve: entre the blue jacquard trouser. For those that can’t wait to get back into suiting, this style can be worn with a coordinating blazer. If you want to keep things a little more colourful, consider pairing with a colourful cardigan, belted at the waist for added structure.
ESCVDO high-rise cotton wide-leg trousersA dramatic wide-leg silhouette feels like the perfect antidote to our shapeless sweatpants. When the time comes, we’ll be wearing these in office with a silk shirt. Then, we’ll be taking this exact same pair on the getaways we’re planning for 2021, and wearing with swimwear and rattan accessories for a chic look that exudes 1950s inspired glamour.
Shop ESCVDO high-rise cotton wide-leg trousers at Matches Fashion, £198
H&M pull-on linen-blend trousers
We’ll be honest, we might be over wearing sweatpants but we are still highly interested in trousers with pull-on appeal. This vibrant fuchsia style feels like pure fun – especially when styled with a racerback top – but thanks to a tapered leg is smart enough to wear on the 9-to-5 too.
Sandro cotton-blend drawstring-waist trousersThe appeal of a drawstring waist cannot be denied, thankfully this chic beige style is sophisticated enough that no will guess how comfortable it really is. Pair with an oversized blazer and loafers for a polished cool that feels (almost) as comfortable as pyjamas.
Shop Sandro cotton-blend drawstring-waist trousers at Selfridges, £209
&Other Stories pleated twill trousers
Zara paperbag trousers
Khaki feels
Ganni stripe cotton trousersNot quite ready to part ways with your WFH pyjamas?
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Opening image: Courtesy of brands