Dresses are done; this year, it’s all about the trouser suit for an elevated and re-wearable take on the outfit you say ‘I do’ in.
Hurrah, weddings are back on as of one week from today! And while this is wonderful news for the soon-to-be betrothed, there’s a whole other dilemma for brides to be thinking about: and it’s finding The One.
By that I don’t mean your forever partner who, if you’ve said yes to a proposal I’m assuming – or at least hoping – that you’ve already found, but rather the outfit with which you will say ‘I Do’ in. The one that will live in the houses of your family and friends in the form of timeless photographs and snapshots of your happy day.
And the great news for modern brides is that wedding wares have never been so cool, calm and collected, and that’s because wearing a trouser suit to your nuptials has become what the cool brides du jour opt for. Indeed, according to Lyst, which analyses the behaviour of online shoppers to track consumer demand, searches for bridal suits have quadrupled since last year. Forget the meringues and the impossibly restrictive waistlines that come with them and opt for a two-piece which, when worn together, is a sartorial match made in heaven, and when worn separately, forms the backbone of a seriously fashion-forward ensemble.
It’s a no-brainer, particularly when they’re decidedly more affordable than traditional wedding dresses, too. These are a few of our favourites.
By Malene Birger cream suit
A seriously chic creamy tailored offering comes by way of By Malene Birger, whose double-breasted two piece is the stuff of dreams.
Reiss tailored single-breasted cream blazer and trousers
For those who prefer a tailored trouser, look to Reiss’ single-breasted duo, which would look sensational paired with platform heels.
Shop Reiss tailored single-breasted cream blazer and trousers, £366
Twinset linen-blend blazer and cigarette trousers
Don’t make yourself sweat the small stuff on your big day; instead, opt for a breezier fabric, like Twinset’s lovely linen two-piece.
Shop Twinset linen-blend blazer and cigarette trousers, £240
Karen Millen Curve double-breasted jacket and trousers
For those on the fence about embracing a two-piece suit instead of a dress, all you need is to take one look at this Karen Millen offering to be convinced.
Shop Karen Millen Curve double-breasted jacket and trousers, £231
Phase Eight Cadie suit
Phase Eight scratches the wedding trouser suit itch perfectly with its Cadie blazer and matching flared trousers, which will look lovely worn with a slight micro muled shoe.
Sandro flowing tailored jacket and trousers
If you prefer a slightly shorter, more culotte-shaped trouser, then Sandro’s impossibly chic suit is a perfect option for you.
Y.A.S Bridal tailored co-ord
Crafted in crisp white, this wide-leg and XXL blazer combo is a wedding match made in heaven.
Images: courtesy of brands.