Hurrah, weddings are back on as of one week from today! And while this is wonderful news for the soon-to-be betrothed, there’s a whole other dilemma for brides to be thinking about: and it’s finding The One.

By that I don’t mean your forever partner who, if you’ve said yes to a proposal I’m assuming – or at least hoping – that you’ve already found, but rather the outfit with which you will say ‘I Do’ in. The one that will live in the houses of your family and friends in the form of timeless photographs and snapshots of your happy day.

And the great news for modern brides is that wedding wares have never been so cool, calm and collected, and that’s because wearing a trouser suit to your nuptials has become what the cool brides du jour opt for. Indeed, according to Lyst, which analyses the behaviour of online shoppers to track consumer demand, searches for bridal suits have quadrupled since last year. Forget the meringues and the impossibly restrictive waistlines that come with them and opt for a two-piece which, when worn together, is a sartorial match made in heaven, and when worn separately, forms the backbone of a seriously fashion-forward ensemble.