Whether you’re an avid gym goer or not, we predict you will already be familiar with the classic racerback vest (think straps that meet high on the back, in that lightweight material that’s quickly become synonymous with athleisure wear).

Now, the typically sporty style has had a resurgence in the fashion world once again. This season, however, it’s the backwards racer style that’s getting all the love – which basically means the wide straps that usually go in at the back to create that racerback look are now at the front, too.

We know what you’re thinking: it’s a logistical nightmare when it comes to bra straps. However, we ask that you hear us out…