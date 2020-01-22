We’re borrowing from the boys this season. Mannish tailoring is all we’re dreaming about (& you’ll be obsessed too).
The most surprising trend infiltrating the fashion sphere this year? The waistcoat. Seriously. We’re taking style cues from the boys and opting for a three-piece suit situation this spring. Part of your Little Women cosplay? (we’re still enamoured with the entire wardrobe, sigh) Though fitting, the unabashed love-affair with the tailored item on the runway cemented our next versatile style crush.
SS20 ensured we were truly inundated with a variety of ways to flaunt the tailored item. Batsheva unleashed a corn-blue style paired with clunky Mary Jane shoes (ankle socks on show, obvs) ultimately giving the trend a new lease of life. Emitting a bohemian feel, Celine welcomed the trend with a billowy shirt, gold accessories and slightly flared jeans in tow. Saint Laurent joined in on the fun too, with a nifty waistcoat short suit topped off with equestrian style boots, (a concoction we’re already anticipating will be a popular street style choice).
Although many micro-trends have come and gone, (lime green, bejewelled hair clips, Matrix-style sunglasses) the multifaceted qualities of the trim item are making us want to hotfoot it into the nearest vintage store and shop to our heart’s content. How are we moving the trend forward for the months ahead? By pairing the cult item with matching shorts, structured blazers and printed shirts to help us serve up a healthy dose of envy-inducing looks.
Spring has never looked so smart.
Pairing the statement piece with an oversized blazer and tailored trousers will forever remain foolproof. However, experimenting with the trend is where the real fun lies. Layering with a ‘70s style pussy-bow blouse injects an element of fun to otherwise mannish tailoring. Another pointer? Patterned socks with open-toe platforms and a belted midi skirt instantly make the trend applicable to your work uniform – think Miu Miu resort 2020. We’re getting suited and booted this season, join us, won’t you?
COS
We can always rely on COS to deliver an elegant twist on minimal trends. We’ll be gravitating towards tonal shades like this one, coupled with cycling shorts and snake print kitten heels.
Sleeveless Blazer, £125, COS
Zara
Faux leather is the gift that keeps on giving. An elongated waistcoat works best with loose-fitting trousers and square toe boots. Sorry, we don’t make the rules.
Faux leather waistcoat, £59.99, Zara
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy
Long live stripes! Charles Jeffrey’s ode to the waistcoat is both sophisticated and refreshing. Deflect from obvious styling choices with this number and marry up with a plain white t-shirt and pleated skirt.
Halterneck waistcoat, £156 was £390, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy
Burberry
The houndstooth detailing! The slit pockets! The polished buttons! There’s nothing about this Burberry waistcoat that doesn’t give us heart eyes.
Houndstooth waistcoat, £590, Burberry
Nobody Denim
A love of affair with dark wash denim is impending this spring according to the runway. If you’re feeling bold, channel your inner Britney and Justin circa the AMA’s in 2001 and team this fitted waistcoat with straight-leg jeans for a unified finish. A black satin slip skirt and plain black roll neck make for a more subtle approach.
Denim waistcoat, £161 was £230, Nobody denim
Images: Courtesy of brands