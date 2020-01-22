The most surprising trend infiltrating the fashion sphere this year? The waistcoat. Seriously. We’re taking style cues from the boys and opting for a three-piece suit situation this spring. Part of your Little Women cosplay ? (we’re still enamoured with the entire wardrobe, sigh) Though fitting, the unabashed love-affair with the tailored item on the runway cemented our next versatile style crush.

SS20 ensured we were truly inundated with a variety of ways to flaunt the tailored item. Batsheva unleashed a corn-blue style paired with clunky Mary Jane shoes (ankle socks on show, obvs) ultimately giving the trend a new lease of life. Emitting a bohemian feel, Celine welcomed the trend with a billowy shirt , gold accessories and slightly flared jeans in tow. Saint Laurent joined in on the fun too, with a nifty waistcoat short suit topped off with equestrian style boots, (a concoction we’re already anticipating will be a popular street style choice).

Although many micro-trends have come and gone, (lime green, bejewelled hair clips, Matrix-style sunglasses) the multifaceted qualities of the trim item are making us want to hotfoot it into the nearest vintage store and shop to our heart’s content. How are we moving the trend forward for the months ahead? By pairing the cult item with matching shorts, structured blazers and printed shirts to help us serve up a healthy dose of envy-inducing looks.

Spring has never looked so smart.