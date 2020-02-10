Fashion

11 white shirts to invest in now and wear forever

Helen Atkin
Finding a single item of clothing that works for all seasons, all events and all styles is a tricky undertaking, but the classic white shirt is here to help. 

The humble white shirt has long been a classic wardrobe staple. No matter your style, it’s an essential for any wardrobe. 

Katharine Hepburn was a huge fan of a crisp white shirt with the collar turned up, Marilyn Monroe was often pictured in blue jeans with a classic shirt thrown on and in a more modern turn of events, Meghan Markle has proven to be a fan too. 

And guess what - it’s a staple for all seasons. (Yes, even today’s blustery weather can be tackled in a crisp shirt-blanche.)

White shirts: wear a loose white shirt with wide leg trousers, flip flops and a statement bag for the last days of summer.

As we move into the new season, tuck your shirt into high-waisted pleated skirts for a classic take on the heritage trend or pair it with your favourite coloured leather pieces for autumn. 

Here’s our edit of the 15 best white shirts to invest in now.

