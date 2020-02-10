11 white shirts to invest in now and wear forever

The humble white shirt has long been a classic wardrobe staple. No matter your style, it’s an essential for any wardrobe.

Katharine Hepburn was a huge fan of a crisp white shirt with the collar turned up, Marilyn Monroe was often pictured in blue jeans with a classic shirt thrown on and in a more modern turn of events, Meghan Markle has proven to be a fan too.

And guess what - it’s a staple for all seasons. (Yes, even today’s blustery weather can be tackled in a crisp shirt-blanche.)