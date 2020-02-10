11 white shirts to invest in now and wear forever
- Helen Atkin
Finding a single item of clothing that works for all seasons, all events and all styles is a tricky undertaking, but the classic white shirt is here to help.
The humble white shirt has long been a classic wardrobe staple. No matter your style, it’s an essential for any wardrobe.
Katharine Hepburn was a huge fan of a crisp white shirt with the collar turned up, Marilyn Monroe was often pictured in blue jeans with a classic shirt thrown on and in a more modern turn of events, Meghan Markle has proven to be a fan too.
And guess what - it’s a staple for all seasons. (Yes, even today’s blustery weather can be tackled in a crisp shirt-blanche.)
As we move into the new season, tuck your shirt into high-waisted pleated skirts for a classic take on the heritage trend or pair it with your favourite coloured leather pieces for autumn.
Here’s our edit of the 15 best white shirts to invest in now.
Totême
Stockholm-based label Totême makes the cult pieces we can’t wait to incorporate into our wardrobe, and this playful balloon-sleeved take on the classic white shirt is one of them.
Shop Totême Zonza balloon-sleeve cotton-poplin shirt, £228 (matchesfashion.com)
Comme des Garcons Girl
An oversized ruffled Peter Pan collar brings an injection of Comme Des Garcons’ signature quirky style to the white shirt. Style with gold coin jewellery and a bold red lip for a playful yet polished look.
Shop Comme Des Garcons Girl ruffled cotton-poplin shirt, £270 (Net-a-porter)
Zara
Want to bring a touch of your personal style to your 9-5 uniform? The faux pearl fringing on the lapel collar brings just the right amount of fun to an otherwise office-appropriate shirt.
Jigsaw white cotton shirt
Opt for a classic approach with this tailored white shirt. We’ll be wearing ours with blue denim and a tan trench to channel the kind of French girl chic that looks meticulously put together, even if you threw it together in minutes.
H&M cotton shirt
A wardrobe basic that’s anything but basic, this airy cotton shirt is one to add to your wardrobe now and pair with linen skirts or acid-wash denim in warmer months.
Toteme Capri white cotton shirt
A sleek minimalist take on shirting, Toteme’s versatile white cotton shirt is the timeless piece that belongs in every wardrobe.
Shop Toteme Capri white cotton shirt, £200 (harveynichols.com)
Mother of Pearl Miles shirt
When it comes to sustainable style, Mother of Pearl’s ethical credentials are as impressive as the brand’s directional designs. Exaggerated flare cuffs with a statement pearl button fastening make this shirt a standout piece to treasure for years to come.
Topshop oversized poplin shirt
An oversized shape makes a white shirt feel extra crisp. Pair yours with wide-legged cropped trousers for an androgynous look that will take you from day to night.
Raey long-line cotton shirt
This long-line shirt sits perfectly with tailored trousers. Whether you wear yours with a classic blazer or slouchy suiting, this work wear staple is one that will work as hard as you do.
Eskandar oversized A-line cotton-poplin shirt
A double stand collar gives this crisp shirt a sculptural feel. Wear yours with wide-leg trousers and square toed sandals for a minimalist look that packs a punch in the style stakes.
Shop Eskandar oversized A-line cotton-poplin shirt, £285 (matchesfashion.com)
J. Crew slim stretch perfect shirt
This subtly tailored, cotton shirt is a bestseller, and for good reason. Focused on fit, the waist-defining cut is ultra-flattering and effortlessly easy to wear.
Holding images courtesy of Getty. All other images courtesy of brands.