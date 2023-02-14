First found in the Netherlands around 1230, clogs have cemented themselves within Scandi style for many a century. Consisting of a leather upper nailed into a wooden sole – or completely crafted from wood if looking at the original Dutch design – their simplistic structure is what sets them apart from any other shoe.

“From the 14th century onwards, clogs have been in and out of fashion among the middle classes,” Moorer shared. “My guess is because they are iconic and because they provide a set of references to locality, ruralness, ‘realness’, connectedness with nature, and in doing so, to alternative and countercultures, authenticity, heritage and the like.”

And the rustic shoe style certainly delivers on all the above points, while also further fuelling our obsession with Scandi style. From finding happiness with hygge to the continued growth of Copenhagen Fashion Week, the cosy comfort of the region is showing no signs of slowing down. So I’m putting our doting adoration of the shoe design down to an amalgamation of all of these factors, while marking them a failsafe fashion find.

Just remember, if you do want to clamber on the clogs trend, look for leather – or faux leather for any vegan fashion fans – and wood styles over the more modern plastic picks to truly step into the OG Scandi style.