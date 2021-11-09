Best winter woollen blazers to buy now 2021, from Ganni to & Other Stories

11 woollen winter blazers to toughen up your outerwear arsenal

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Blazers are no longer just an accoutrement to a stellar ensemble; they’re now coming for your layering game, too. 

When it comes to winter outerwear, it all too often falls into one of two camps: the scant, barely-there variety and the sartorial sleeping bag sort.

But for those whose outfits require a piece that straddles the fence between two polar opposites, there’s a new style coming for our wardrobes and it’s warm, woollen and achingly winter-ready.

Woven into Ganni’s autumn/winter 2021 collection was all manner of woollen warmers, including one seriously oversized 90s zesty lime green and lemon boxy blazer, while for Maje, the woollen blazer has been given the full Gossip Girl treatment with an oversized tweed number. 

The beauty here is that these blazers not only offer the same sartorial prowess as their cotton counterparts (the boxy sorts that were draped on the shoulders of the style set all summer long), but they also provide a touch of extra warmth thanks to their weightiness. Really, what could be better? It’s a win-win; style and substance. These are a few of our favourites.

You may also like

Winter fashion: the cosy accessories that will spice up all of your cold-weather outfits

BEST WINTER WOOLLEN BLAZERS

  • Hush Rumi wool blazer

    Best winter woollen blazers to buy now 2021, from Ganni to & Other Stories
    Hush Rumi wool blazer

    Boxy isn’t always best though, and Hush’s single-buttoned blazer is proof. For anybody who prefers a slightly more snug fit, look to this camel number. 

    Shop Hush Rumi wool blazer, £145

    BUY NOW

  • Abercrombie & Fitch plaid blazer

    Best winter woollen blazers to buy now 2021, from Ganni to & Other Stories
    Abercrombie & Fitch plaid blazer

    Proof that a brand comeback can absolutely be a good idea, Abercrombie & Fitch’s recent renaissance is brimming with all manner of timeless wool blazers.

    Shop Abercrombie & Fitch plaid blazer, £190

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.

Topics

Share this article