All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Blazers are no longer just an accoutrement to a stellar ensemble; they’re now coming for your layering game, too.
When it comes to winter outerwear, it all too often falls into one of two camps: the scant, barely-there variety and the sartorial sleeping bag sort.
But for those whose outfits require a piece that straddles the fence between two polar opposites, there’s a new style coming for our wardrobes and it’s warm, woollen and achingly winter-ready.
Woven into Ganni’s autumn/winter 2021 collection was all manner of woollen warmers, including one seriously oversized 90s zesty lime green and lemon boxy blazer, while for Maje, the woollen blazer has been given the full Gossip Girl treatment with an oversized tweed number.
The beauty here is that these blazers not only offer the same sartorial prowess as their cotton counterparts (the boxy sorts that were draped on the shoulders of the style set all summer long), but they also provide a touch of extra warmth thanks to their weightiness. Really, what could be better? It’s a win-win; style and substance. These are a few of our favourites.
BEST WINTER WOOLLEN BLAZERS
Ganni woollen blazer
Perfect for embracing that vintage throwback Princess Diana-esque energy, Ganni’s zesty woollen blazer will provide a long overdue injection of sartorial vitamin C into our tired winter wardrobes.
Mango oversized woollen blazer
For the perfect everyday throw-on-and-go blazer, this chocolate brown Mango iteration will make the ultimate addition to any and all winter wardrobes.
& Other Stories boxy wool blazer
Bold and bright shades of blue are big news for winter and this oversized wool blazer is the perfect way of weaving it into your wardrobe.
Alexa Chung oversized double-breasted wool blazer
For a classic, forever kind of blazer, Alexa Chung’s double-breasted iteration will make the perfect addition.
Shop Alexa Chung oversized double-breasted wool blazer at Net-a-Porter, £495
Reiss Evan single-breasted wool blazer
For those who love an all-black ensemble, throw a grey blazer into the mix for the ultimate cold-weather addition.
Cos regular fit wool blazer
Cos knows its way around a pared-back staple like no other, and this brown number is proof.
Isabel Marant Étoile Kerstin wool blazer
An Isabel Marant blazer is for life, and this charcoal grey iteration is a true forever jacket.
Shop Isabel Marant Étoile Kerstin wool blazer at Luisa Viaroma, £228
Selected Femme wool double breasted blazer
A classic camel blazer is never a bad idea, and this double-breasted iteration from Selected Femme is proof.
Shop Selected Femme wool double-breasted blazer at Asos, £145
Jigsaw Gibson brushed wool blazer
For a forever kind of jacket that also breaks the mould, look to Jigsaw’s beige blazer, which we’ll be buying several sizes too big to get the size we like.
Hush Rumi wool blazer
Boxy isn’t always best though, and Hush’s single-buttoned blazer is proof. For anybody who prefers a slightly more snug fit, look to this camel number.
Abercrombie & Fitch plaid blazer
Proof that a brand comeback can absolutely be a good idea, Abercrombie & Fitch’s recent renaissance is brimming with all manner of timeless wool blazers.
Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.