When it comes to winter outerwear, it all too often falls into one of two camps: the scant, barely-there variety and the sartorial sleeping bag sort.

But for those whose outfits require a piece that straddles the fence between two polar opposites, there’s a new style coming for our wardrobes and it’s warm, woollen and achingly winter-ready.

Woven into Ganni’s autumn/winter 2021 collection was all manner of woollen warmers, including one seriously oversized 90s zesty lime green and lemon boxy blazer, while for Maje, the woollen blazer has been given the full Gossip Girl treatment with an oversized tweed number.