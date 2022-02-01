All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
For many, office life is back with a vengeance in 2022 after a pandemic-induced hiatus. The good news? The rules of office-dressing have now changed.
Back in the times BC when we spent more time at the office (remember the office?) than anywhere else, it was something of second nature to reach for the same rotation of dishwater grey shirts and bobbled trousers.
As our alarm clocks buzzed away, bringing us cruelly into reality with its cacophonous repetition, it became a honed practice to be able to throw a semi-acceptable outfit over your head and sprint to the office with minutes to spare.
But now, after two years of stop-starting orders to work from home, that once steady arrangement of clothes has been swapped out in favour of loungewear and, well, loungewear. Because if anything is going to make working at the kitchen table that little bit more appealing, it certainly is a plethora of elasticated waistbands.
Now that the order to head back to the office (not on Zoom, but in that retro pre-pandemic IRL style) has been issued, the time is now to assess the new rules of workwear. The best part? They’ve retained all of the comfort of your WFHdrobe, with none of the elastication.
From cosy cashmeres and sumptuous silks to streamlined court shoes and a Do Everything pair of trews, this is what to wear for that all-important return to the IRL office.
Reiss Marlow wool-blend camel coat
A classic camel coat is never a bad idea, and this tailored Reiss number is a real forever example. Contrast with a pop of knitted colour underneath and keep it laid back with wide-leg flares and chunky trainers.
Boden cashmere knitted tank top
One of the best things, sartorially speaking, to come from the pandemic is fashion’s love-in with sweater vests. Wear over a crisp white shirt for the colder months and, once the sun puts its hat on, you can go sans shirt with minimal effort.
Dear Frances Form boot
A pair of boots that are comfortable as they cool (and, more importantly, easy to run for the bus in) is imperative when it comes to establishing a working wardrobe. This chunky-soled pair will look as good paired with jeans and trousers as they will with skirts and dresses. A real win-win.
With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend poplin shirt
Upgrade that forlorn and shabby shirt in favour of a Meghan Markle-approved pinstriped iteration instead, which will lend a helping hand of colour to an otherwise lacklustre outfit.
Shop With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend poplin shirt, £85
Mango Curve oversized blazer
A boxy blazer is a workwear staple for good reason; it can be dressed up or down, depending on the mood, and works come rain or shine. A foolproof office fashion staple.
Ganni pleated Georgette mini dress
What Ganni doesn’t know about dresses isn’t worth knowing, and this pleated mini dress is proof. Wear with tights and boots when there’s a bite in the air and over trousers for a style twist.
Jakke Rebecca raincoat
Rainy days might not have impacted you much as you’ve WFK (Worked From Kitchen), but now that the commute is back, it’s exceedingly likely that you’ll feel their wrath once again. Invest in a raincoat, then, that promises to put a smile on your face and protect you from drizzly spells too.
AllSaints Edbury leather shoulder bag
A work bag is the forgotten accessory that was relegated to the dark depths of our wardrobes in March 2020. The brand that can be relied upon to craft the best do-it-all totes of all time? None other than high street stalwart AllSaints.
Harris Tapper Jacquelyn coat
New Zealand-based brand Harris Tapper is not only the fashion world’s best kept secret, but it’s also no stranger to a sartorially put-together piece of tailoring. The label’s Jacquelyn coat proves that sensible style needn’t be boring.
Asket grey cashmere scarf
Asket is the brand that can be relied upon for providing the building blocks of a capsule wardrobe, and this grey cashmere scarf is a case in point. Look no further for an accessory that looks in equal parts put-together as it does warm and inviting.
Missoma Peace & Love flower hoop earrings
Missoma’s latest collection, Peace & Love, is feel-good fashion personified. Treat yourself to its pair of floral hoops for an easy way to elevate an everyday office ensemble.
Images: courtesy of brands.