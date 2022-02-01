Back in the times BC when we spent more time at the office (remember the office?) than anywhere else, it was something of second nature to reach for the same rotation of dishwater grey shirts and bobbled trousers.

As our alarm clocks buzzed away, bringing us cruelly into reality with its cacophonous repetition, it became a honed practice to be able to throw a semi-acceptable outfit over your head and sprint to the office with minutes to spare.

But now, after two years of stop-starting orders to work from home, that once steady arrangement of clothes has been swapped out in favour of loungewear and, well, loungewear. Because if anything is going to make working at the kitchen table that little bit more appealing, it certainly is a plethora of elasticated waistbands.