We could all do with a little distraction from working from home life. Luckily, the people of Instagram have taken it upon themselves to spread a little cheer with some creative outfits. While it may be all too easy to stay in your pyjamas and forget what day you last took a shower; getting dressed up will give an instant hit of endorphins.

Whether you usually work from an office, outside, or an entirely different place – most of us now have the same working space and it looks a little something like our kitchen table. Some people have even fashioned their ironing boards, ping pong tables and anything else they can find as a makeshift desk.

Putting on some of your best outfits, or even just styling up comfy clothes in a new way is how a lot of us are coping with not having a reason to actually get dressed. And we approve. For all the inspiration, look to @wfhfits to share the joy. Since it was created on 12 March it has since racked up over 13,000 followers and has got everyone tagging #wfhfits and sliding into their DMs for a chance to be featured.