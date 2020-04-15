Office Casual

Helen Atkin, fashion assitant

“I’ve been aiming to keep as much normality in my life as possible while working from home. Sticking to a routine helps me feel a little in control during a time of such uncertainty, which is why I have been dressing as I would for the office. I fear that if I slipped into comfy loungewear, or even remained in my pyjamas, my productivity would dip and I’d start daydreaming of box sets and long lunches.

It has to be said that my ‘normal’ office attire is pretty relaxed compared to a lot of people’s (no suits here), but putting on a shirt in the morning, even if it is with jeans, provides a mental kickstart to the day. As I’m working from my parents’ house in Yorkshire, an extra insulation layer is needed, so a supersize knit is essential. Adding some earrings and a comfy pair of loafers is the finishing touch.”

