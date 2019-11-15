Shirt suits are the answer to updating your workwear (and we’ve found the best ones)

Forget blazers for a moment, shirt suits are taking over as the coolest co-ord to wear this season.

The trouser suit is a classic two-piece usually comprising of a blazer and trousers. Not just for the workplace, they’re also the perfect alternative to a dress for after-dark, but it hasn’t always been this way. Yves Saint Laurent first introduced the suit as evening wear for women back in 1966 when they launched the Le Smoking tux-style suit on the catwalk. It proved so controversial, women who wore the trouser suit were even denied access into reputable bars and restaurants in New York. Trousers were seen as a male-only fashion item; thankfully they soon became the norm for women, with Bianca Jagger even wearing one to her wedding in the 70s.

Suits are still a massive trend season after season, year after year, with colour block styles being the suit du jour for a/w 2019. And now, the blazer has been put to one side in favour of the shirt. The shirt suit is the more casual two-piece the fashion set are wearing, and Copenhagen ‘it’ brands Stine Goya and Baum Und Pferdgarten have both created versions that have already been spotted multiple times on Instagram and in London hotspots.

Jessie from @wethepeoplestyle has been wearing the oversized check coord from Baum Und Pferdgarten. Letting it be the centre of attention, there’s little styling needed with this chic two-piece. Note: try wearing it undone with a racer vest underneath and barely there heels for evening.

Baum Und Pferdgarten The exact shirt Jessie is wearing above is a winner you’ll wear on repeat. Style with the matching trousers and switch up to create another outfit by pairing with a leather midi skirt. Margrethe checked woven shirt, £160, Baum Und Pferdgarten at Selfridges BUY BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN SHIRT

Baum Und Pferdgarten The side zip trousers are so easy to throw on anytime and go. They of course gain all the style points by wearing with the matching shirt, but they’ll work just as well with a chunky cable knit jumper. Margrethe checked woven shirt, £160, Baum Und Pferdgarten at farfetch.com BUY BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN TROUSERS

Then there’s the cobalt blue style by Boutique at Topshop that has got heads turning. The premium collection is a slightly higher price point for the high street brand, but this cool co-ord is worth the extra ££ with the number of times you’ll wear it. Try adding a slick of red lipstick and barely there heels to transform for evening.

By Topshop Boutique Update the classic shirt by opting for a bold, statement hue. Team with the matching wide leg trousers for a serious power pairing. Cobalt blue pintuck shirt, £75, By Topshop Boutique at topshop.com BUY BY TOPSHOP BOUTIQUE SHIRT

By Topshop Boutique Wide leg trousers look just as good with trainers as they do with a pointed or square toe heeled boot. On or off duty, you’ll be able to style these so many ways. Cobalt blue peg trousers, £79, By Topshop Boutique at topshop.com BUY BY TOPSHOP BOUTIQUE TROUSERS

Freelance editor Alyssa looks effortless in the Stine Goya shirt suit the Stylist fashion team has spotted around London town. Wear the bottom buttons undone and style with a 90s baguette bag to give it a nostalgic twist.

Stine Goya Try layering a cream fine knit roll neck jumper when it gets to winter and layer with a tonal colour coat. James cady shirt, £210, Stine Goya at net-a-porter.com BUY STINE GOYA SHIRT

Stine Goya The high-rise straight leg is the trouser style to rely on for autumn/winter. Perfect for flashing a hint of a new season boot, we guarantee you’ll style these so many ways. Note: the shirt set also comes in hot pink, if you dare! John cady straight-leg pants, £190, Stine Goya at net-a-porter.com BUY STINE GOYA TROUSERS

Zara A silky shirt and trousers combo is one you can wear to work with chunky boots, before switching to heels for evening. Thanks Zara for the 24/7 work-to-party suit. Overshirt with patch pocket, £49.99, Zara BUY ZARA SHIRT

Zara A way to make a suit more casual is by opting for a cargo pant. The 00s style loved by the likes of Christina Aguilera has made a comeback in recent months, and we approve. Head to Zara for a style that brings the look straight into 2019. Loose fit cargo trousers, £29.99, Zara BUY ZARA TROUSERS

Mango Corduroy is moving away from only being associated with a geography teacher’s blazer of choice, and heading straight into fashion territory. Try styling this cream cord shirt undone over a white T-shirt. Buttoned corduroy overshirt, £49.99, Mango BUY MANGO SHIRT

Mango These cropped cord trousers will look so good with a pair of sleek black or snake print ankle boots. Try adding a cord blazer over the top of the shirt for a triple hit. Corduroy trousers, £49.99, Mango BUY MANGO TROUSERS

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email Enter your email address Let’s go!