All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The ultimate must-have for any office-friendly fit.
Our workwear wardrobes may not fill us with the same excitement as a delightful new dress, bargain bag or statement shoe, but they are full of everyday essentials we really can’t live without. And, after all, when we spend most of our time picking out the pieces that see us plonked at our desks, why not make sure they’re stylish, hey?
Toeing the line between formal-fitting and comfortable enough for a daily commute, there’s a lot that goes into making a workwear piece wonderful. Whether it be a simple shirt dress, striped shirt or basic ballet flat, Team Stylist has scoured the stores to bring you all the best office-friendly fits, and now we’re turning our attention to trousers.
With wide-leg fits, skinny styles and super stretchy options on offer, you can bet we’ve found a whole host of work-friendly trousers from basic black to punchy pink. Who says the office has to be boring?
Pair with chunky loafers, pretty ballet pumps or a chic court shoe depending on how formal of a fit you’re after, and you’ll be out the door in no time.
Oasis black plus-size stretch satin straight-leg trouser
If only buying one pair of office-friendly trousers, a basic black is hard to beat. With a wide-leg cut and stretchy style, they’ll slot into anyone’s wardrobe with ease.
Shop Oasis black plus size stretch satin straight-leg trouser, £47.40
H&M tailored trousers
Beige trousers will work wonders in anyone’s wardrobe, lending themselves to be paired with a crisp white shirt, black jumper or even a playful pop of colour.
M&S crepe tab detail wide-leg trousers
Bringing a bright pop of colour, these M&S trousers truly stand out from the crowd. In a vibrant punchy pink, they’re perfect for brightening up dull days yet still keep things formal with a structured fit.
Cos pleated barrel-leg chinos
Cos can be counted on to nail workwear dressing each and every time, and these trousers are no exception. With a cropped cut and barrel-leg style, they’re certainly chic.
Me + Em check wide-leg track pant
A go-to for fabulous workwear, Me + Em never fails to impress with the formal fits. Combining a wide-leg cut with a drawstring waist, this pair perfectly combines the smart casual dress code.
River Island plus orange wide-leg trousers
Bringing the sunshine into workwear styles, this orange River Island pair is perfect for the warmer weather. Style with a crisp white shirt and trainers for a more casual style or pop on a strappy court shoe for a more formal fit.
Whistles super-stretch trouser
Sometimes, super-stretchy styles are what we need to see us through the day with ease. Whether you’re cycling to work, want to put your feet up or simply like the smooth, non-restricting feeling, this pair is sure to add the comfort back into formal fits.
Next camel natural tailored wide-leg turn-up trousers
Camel colours are always chic, and this beautifully tailored M&S pair can be trusted to do the trick for any occasion.
Shop Next camel natural tailored wide-leg turn-up trousers, £46
Boden black velvet wide-leg trousers
Adding a level of luxury, these Boden trousers play with velvet to give an elevated look with the comfort of a casual cut.
Jigsaw hopsack blake trouser
Made from a soft viscose blend, these trousers are sure to be comfy yet keep a sharp formal structure. Pair with similar colours to keep that cool tonal look.
The Frankie Shop Gelso pleated tailored trousers
These trousers are certainly chic. High-waisted with a pleated front, they play with volume for a more floaty shape.
Shop The Frankie Shop Gelso pleated tailored trousers at Matches Fashion, £165
Images: courtesy of brands.