Stylist's work trouser edit

11 workwear trousers that will become the base of all office-worthy outfits

Posted by for Fashion

The ultimate must-have for any office-friendly fit. 

Our workwear wardrobes may not fill us with the same excitement as a delightful new dress, bargain bag or statement shoe, but they are full of everyday essentials we really can’t live without. And, after all, when we spend most of our time picking out the pieces that see us plonked at our desks, why not make sure they’re stylish, hey?

Toeing the line between formal-fitting and comfortable enough for a daily commute, there’s a lot that goes into making a workwear piece wonderful. Whether it be a simple shirt dress, striped shirt or basic ballet flat, Team Stylist has scoured the stores to bring you all the best office-friendly fits, and now we’re turning our attention to trousers

With wide-leg fits, skinny styles and super stretchy options on offer, you can bet we’ve found a whole host of work-friendly trousers from basic black to punchy pink. Who says the office has to be boring?

Pair with chunky loafers, pretty ballet pumps or a chic court shoe depending on how formal of a fit you’re after, and you’ll be out the door in no time.

  • Oasis black plus-size stretch satin straight-leg trouser

    Oasis black plus size stretch satin straight-leg trouser
    Oasis black plus size stretch satin straight-leg trouser

    If only buying one pair of office-friendly trousers, a basic black is hard to beat. With a wide-leg cut and stretchy style, they’ll slot into anyone’s wardrobe with ease.

    Shop Oasis black plus size stretch satin straight-leg trouser, £47.40

    BUY NOW

  • H&M tailored trousers

    H&M beige tailored trousers
    H&M tailored trousers

    Beige trousers will work wonders in anyone’s wardrobe, lending themselves to be paired with a crisp white shirt, black jumper or even a playful pop of colour.

    Shop H&M tailored trousers, £24.99

    BUY NOW

  • M&S crepe tab detail wide-leg trousers

    M&S pink crepe tab detail wide-leg trousers
    M&S crepe tab detail wide-leg trousers

    Bringing a bright pop of colour, these M&S trousers truly stand out from the crowd. In a vibrant punchy pink, they’re perfect for brightening up dull days yet still keep things formal with a structured fit.

    Shop M&S crepe tab detail wide-leg trousers, £39.50

    BUY NOW

  • Cos pleated barrel-leg chinos

    Cos pleated barrel-leg chinos
    Cos pleated barrel-leg chinos

    Cos can be counted on to nail workwear dressing each and every time, and these trousers are no exception. With a cropped cut and barrel-leg style, they’re certainly chic.

    Shop Cos pleated barrel-leg chinos, £69

    BUY NOW

  • Me + Em check wide-leg track pant

    Me + Em check wide-leg track pant
    Me + Em check wide-leg track pant

    A go-to for fabulous workwear, Me + Em never fails to impress with the formal fits. Combining a wide-leg cut with a drawstring waist, this pair perfectly combines the smart casual dress code.

    Shop Me + Em check wide-leg track pant, £195

    BUY NOW

  • River Island plus orange wide-leg trousers

    River Island plus orange wide-leg trousers
    River Island plus orange wide-leg trousers

    Bringing the sunshine into workwear styles, this orange River Island pair is perfect for the warmer weather. Style with a crisp white shirt and trainers for a more casual style or pop on a strappy court shoe for a more formal fit.

    Shop River Island plus orange wide-leg trousers, £40

    BUY NOW

  • Whistles super-stretch trouser

    Whistles super stretch trouser
    Whistles super stretch trouser

    Sometimes, super-stretchy styles are what we need to see us through the day with ease. Whether you’re cycling to work, want to put your feet up or simply like the smooth, non-restricting feeling, this pair is sure to add the comfort back into formal fits.

    Shop Whistles super stretch trouser, £99

    BUY NOW

  • Next camel natural tailored wide-leg turn-up trousers

    Next camel natural tailored wide-leg turn-up trousers
    Next camel natural tailored wide-leg turn-up trousers

    Camel colours are always chic, and this beautifully tailored M&S pair can be trusted to do the trick for any occasion.

    Shop Next camel natural tailored wide-leg turn-up trousers, £46

    BUY NOW

