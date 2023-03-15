Our workwear wardrobes may not fill us with the same excitement as a delightful new dress, bargain bag or statement shoe, but they are full of everyday essentials we really can’t live without. And, after all, when we spend most of our time picking out the pieces that see us plonked at our desks, why not make sure they’re stylish, hey?

Toeing the line between formal-fitting and comfortable enough for a daily commute, there’s a lot that goes into making a workwear piece wonderful. Whether it be a simple shirt dress, striped shirt or basic ballet flat, Team Stylist has scoured the stores to bring you all the best office-friendly fits, and now we’re turning our attention to trousers.