All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Having graduated from its former status as a mere beach cover-up, the wrap skirt is now back in business and fashion is taking it more seriously than ever before.
Not all skirts demand to be taken seriously. In the skirt sphere, there are those that prefer to slip under the radar, ie tennis and shirred skirts; then, there are those on the opposite side of the spectrum that, just by virtue of them simply existing in their own fabulous form, command attention in the best possible way.
The newest skirt trend to be ushered into the fashion realm this summer, the wrap skirt, belongs to the latter camp.
Once upon a time, the wrap skirt existed as a sarong, a mere beach cover-up which protected your modesty while you were sunning yourself pool side (or whichever other side you preferred). But the wrap skirt of today is a souped-up version of the sarong of yesteryear and has been endorsed by vegan powerhouse Nanushka in buttery leathers and silky satins, and also by a host of others who are increasingly aware of the wrap skirt’s versatility.
For those who desire for their clothes to do the talking on behalf of them, this is one for you, for a wrap skirt can either be as talkative or as mute as you choose it to be. Create a sultry slit with yours if you like your fashion statements loud and proud, or wrap yours up tightly if not; either way, this skirt is the definition of demanding to be taken seriously.
Never Fully Dressed Palma mini skirt
Never Fully Dressed has become a purveyor of the wrap skirt trend thanks to its colourful and kaleidoscopic iterations. Wear with heels or trainers for a chic daytime look.
Asos Design Curve wrap midaxi skirt
Crafted in a creamy hue, this midi/maxi skirt combination is a sure-fire win for anybody looking to get in on the trend.
Reformation Betty skirt
Earth-first brand Reformation’s Betty skirt is a wonderful wrap option for anybody looking to embrace prints in their wrap skirt.
& Other Stories belted midi wrap skirt
Citrus brights are big news for summer, and there’s no better way to wear them than in big, voluminous form. This ankle-grazing offering from & Other Stories is one of our favourites.
Nanushka Randi fringed organic cotton wrap skirt
Fringing will never, ever go out of style, so opt for it to lace your wrap skirt. This Nanushka number is the perfect entrée to the trend.
Mango wrap skirt
Part sarong, part wrap skirt, Mango’s tropical-toned iteration is perfect for summer styling. Just pair with a white ribbed tank top and wear with piles of gold jewellery.
H&M calf-length satin skirt
Black never goes out of style, so this silky soft skirt will prove to be a wonderful and timeless addition to any home.
Usisi Sister Jasmine skirt
Usisi Sister’s lightweight cotton wrap skirt is perfect for those who like their wardrobes neutral-toned.
Asime Clothing repurposed denim wrap skirt
Handmade in Ghana, Asime’s repurposed denim wrap skirt is crafted using upcycled materials, meaning you get to scratch the trend itch without harming the earth.
Sika'a Iya patchwork wrap midi skirt
Those who are pattern-averse, look away now, for this patchwork wrap skirt is as bright as it is beautiful. Wear with statement jewellery and wedged espadrilles for a spot of summer sauntering.
Shop Sika’a Iya patchwork wrap midi skirt at Wolf & Badger, £210
Ganni leopard print tie waist skirt
Is anything ever better than leopard print? Definitely not, and this Ganni number is proof.
Images: courtesy of brands.