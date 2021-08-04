Not all skirts demand to be taken seriously. In the skirt sphere, there are those that prefer to slip under the radar, ie tennis and shirred skirts ; then, there are those on the opposite side of the spectrum that, just by virtue of them simply existing in their own fabulous form, command attention in the best possible way.

Once upon a time, the wrap skirt existed as a sarong, a mere beach cover-up which protected your modesty while you were sunning yourself pool side (or whichever other side you preferred). But the wrap skirt of today is a souped-up version of the sarong of yesteryear and has been endorsed by vegan powerhouse Nanushka in buttery leathers and silky satins, and also by a host of others who are increasingly aware of the wrap skirt’s versatility.

For those who desire for their clothes to do the talking on behalf of them, this is one for you, for a wrap skirt can either be as talkative or as mute as you choose it to be. Create a sultry slit with yours if you like your fashion statements loud and proud, or wrap yours up tightly if not; either way, this skirt is the definition of demanding to be taken seriously.