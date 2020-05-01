12 yellow dresses to put a smile on your face in isolation

It’s time to welcome the yellow dress into your wardrobe.

Summer is here and we couldn’t be happier. Want to know what brings us even more joy? New dresses. We’re fully aware this may mean dusting off the razor and adding lashings of moisturiser to get prepped, but we’re ready. So much so, we’ve found dresses that are just too summery to be teamed with trusty opaques (sorry tights). Spotted all over the catwalks at the likes of 3.1 Phillip Lim and Balmain for spring/summer 2020, yellow dresses are ideal for summer soirées (a bit optimistic, but we can hope) and easy breezy daytime looks when the sun is shining.

Whether you go for a soft buttery pastel or a punchy zesty lemon hue, they all get the seal of approval as long as they’re yellow. There’s a shade that’ll suit every skin tone, and we’ve found a dress that’ll suit every style. 

It’s one of those colours that is so easily complemented by a red lipstick clash, looks ideal with tan shoes and can be worn to any occasion (once we’re out of lockdown). Scroll down to see our top 12 yellow dresses – we guarantee they’ll put an instant smile on your face. 

Escvdo / £325

Oa cotton maxi dress

Lounge in elegance in this long sleeve high neck dress from new brand Escvdo

Mango / £69.99

Puffed sleeves dress

The puff sleeve is going nowhere this summer. Pair this pastel dress with simple sandals

Innika Choo / £176

Pocket smock mini

Checks are one of those prints that’ll never date, and they're back in a big way again this season

Ghost / £104.30

Margaux dress

The mini leopard print on this yellow dress is a subtly playful take on a demure style

Jacquemus / £320

La Robe Boca floral dress

The drape, the length, the delicate print, all perfect for a fun summer dress

New Look / £27.99

Floral frill midi dress

Florals for spring – groundbreaking. Luckily, we never get bored of florals for any occasion

Reiss / £225

Thora pleated chiffon dress

This bright yellow dress from Reiss will be the colour explosion to party in once lockdown ends

Rhode / £134

Harper midi dress

Flattering on all chest sizes the square neckline of this midi takes after the milkmaid style we love

& Other Stories / £75

Fitted wrap mini dress

An easy fit dress to wear for work zoom calls, pair with chunky gold hoops for added style

Warehouse / £89

LACE Puff sleeve dress

Lace doesn’t have to just been for going out looks, the gentle yellow of this dress is garden ready

Self-portrait / £300

Sleeveless midi dress

The super flattering ruched detail and thick straps on this Self-portrait dress equals perfection

Whistles / £79

Aina devore dress

Houseparty planned this weekend? The silky fabric and slight devore of this dress are ready to party

Opening image courtesy of Getty.

Other images courtesy of brands.

