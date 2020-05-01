Summer is here and we couldn’t be happier. Want to know what brings us even more joy? New dresses. We’re fully aware this may mean dusting off the razor and adding lashings of moisturiser to get prepped, but we’re ready. So much so, we’ve found dresses that are just too summery to be teamed with trusty opaques (sorry tights). Spotted all over the catwalks at the likes of 3.1 Phillip Lim and Balmain for spring/summer 2020, yellow dresses are ideal for summer soirées (a bit optimistic, but we can hope) and easy breezy daytime looks when the sun is shining.

Whether you go for a soft buttery pastel or a punchy zesty lemon hue, they all get the seal of approval as long as they’re yellow. There’s a shade that’ll suit every skin tone, and we’ve found a dress that’ll suit every style.

It’s one of those colours that is so easily complemented by a red lipstick clash, looks ideal with tan shoes and can be worn to any occasion (once we’re out of lockdown). Scroll down to see our top 12 yellow dresses – we guarantee they’ll put an instant smile on your face.