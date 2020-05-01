It’s time to welcome the yellow dress into your wardrobe.
Summer is here and we couldn’t be happier. Want to know what brings us even more joy? New dresses. We’re fully aware this may mean dusting off the razor and adding lashings of moisturiser to get prepped, but we’re ready. So much so, we’ve found dresses that are just too summery to be teamed with trusty opaques (sorry tights). Spotted all over the catwalks at the likes of 3.1 Phillip Lim and Balmain for spring/summer 2020, yellow dresses are ideal for summer soirées (a bit optimistic, but we can hope) and easy breezy daytime looks when the sun is shining.
Whether you go for a soft buttery pastel or a punchy zesty lemon hue, they all get the seal of approval as long as they’re yellow. There’s a shade that’ll suit every skin tone, and we’ve found a dress that’ll suit every style.
It’s one of those colours that is so easily complemented by a red lipstick clash, looks ideal with tan shoes and can be worn to any occasion (once we’re out of lockdown). Scroll down to see our top 12 yellow dresses – we guarantee they’ll put an instant smile on your face.
Escvdo / £325
Oa cotton maxi dress
Lounge in elegance in this long sleeve high neck dress from new brand Escvdo
Mango / £69.99
Puffed sleeves dress
The puff sleeve is going nowhere this summer. Pair this pastel dress with simple sandals
Innika Choo / £176
Pocket smock mini
Checks are one of those prints that’ll never date, and they're back in a big way again this season
Ghost / £104.30
Margaux dress
The mini leopard print on this yellow dress is a subtly playful take on a demure style
Jacquemus / £320
La Robe Boca floral dress
The drape, the length, the delicate print, all perfect for a fun summer dress
New Look / £27.99
Floral frill midi dress
Florals for spring – groundbreaking. Luckily, we never get bored of florals for any occasion
Reiss / £225
Thora pleated chiffon dress
This bright yellow dress from Reiss will be the colour explosion to party in once lockdown ends
Rhode / £134
Harper midi dress
Flattering on all chest sizes the square neckline of this midi takes after the milkmaid style we love
& Other Stories / £75
Fitted wrap mini dress
An easy fit dress to wear for work zoom calls, pair with chunky gold hoops for added style
Warehouse / £89
LACE Puff sleeve dress
Lace doesn’t have to just been for going out looks, the gentle yellow of this dress is garden ready
Self-portrait / £300
Sleeveless midi dress
The super flattering ruched detail and thick straps on this Self-portrait dress equals perfection
Whistles / £79
Aina devore dress
Houseparty planned this weekend? The silky fabric and slight devore of this dress are ready to party
Opening image courtesy of Getty.
Other images courtesy of brands.