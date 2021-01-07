Add a hint of sunshine to your winter wardrobe with our edit of uplifting yellow outfits.
Although right now it’s tricky to make any predictions for 2021 (aside from the amount of coffee consumed each day), the colour trend forecast for this year had already been announced in December 2020. Pantone’s Colour of the Year is two colours: Illuminating, a bright yellow shade to signify hopefulness and Ultimate Gray, a grey shade to give a message of strength. While we love a bit of effortless grey, the wintry sky has already nailed this one for us so we want to focus on the cheerful, uplifting shade of yellow. According to the Pantone team, the 2021 yellow hue is ‘sparkling with vivacity, a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power’.
We’ve already seen soft buttery shades of yellow highlighted last year but this time it’s strong, it’s bright and it makes us think of a sunny day in the peak of summer. What better way to stay optimistic than to daydream of the sun hitting your skin and your body soaking up that well-needed vitamin D? We’re all for embracing happy fashion right now.
We also saw this yellow shade taking over on the spring/summer 2021 runway back in September 2020. Jason Wu showed floaty, soft co-ords (as seen below), while Versace went for vibrant strappy midi dresses and Miu Miu was all about contrasting, structured jackets. It may be too soon to wear these summery items but that doesn’t have to stop us embracing the colour of the year already.
Some of Instagram’s most stylish women – including fashion influencer and model Grece Ghanem – have already been lifting winter looks with yellow. Updating your knitwear is an easy way to make the shade suitable for the cooler days. Want to be even more bold? Proenza Schouler has new yellow and black hiker boots, Jacquemus has overhauled the bucket hat and Ganni has a checked dress that’s destined to be the next ‘it’ style.
However you choose to style Pantone’s ‘Illuminating’ yellow shade – from a punchy coat to a simple scarf – there’s so many ways to incorporate the colour. One thing’s for sure, it’s guaranteed to lift your outfits, and also helps to give your mood a little boost.
Scroll down to shop the best yellow pieces to add to your winter wardrobe for 2021.
Shop yellow clothes and accessories
Ganni dress
Ganni’s collared dresses are of course doing the rounds once again this season. This time, it’s all about the yellow check midi that will look just as good with boots as it will with sandals come spring.
Elleme bag
The way to liven up any winter coat – from a longline style to a cosy puffer – is with a bright bag. Pantone’s other key colour this year is Ultimate Gray and this Elleme number would look perfect with a grey wool coat.
Les Boys Les Girls T-shirt
’Happier times are coming’.
Thank you Les Boys Les Girls for the reminder we all needed.
& Other Stories jumper
A polo collar, ruffle sleeves and yellow hue – this jumper is a 2021 hero piece. Layer over a printed high neck top with a pair of wide-leg trousers and boots.
Proenza Schouler boots
Chunky hiker boots are a winter winner. Step away from the usual all black pairs for this eye-catching yellow and black style by Proenza Schouler. Not sure how to wear them? Style with trusty jeans or leggings and you can’t go wrong.
Shop Proenza Schouler lug sole lace-up boots at Farfetch, £475
Uniqlo scarf
Upgrade your usual cashmere scarf with a bright yellow iteration. Not only will it keep you cosy, it’ll also be an easy way to dip your toe into the trend without making a big investment.
Shop 100% cashmere scarf at Uniqlo, £29.90 (previously £39.90)
H&M jumper
Get cosy in style with this yellow roll neck. The oversized shape will mean you can pile it on top of multiple layers with slim-fit trousers or jeans.
House of Sunny dress
The faux leather dress-of-dreams by east London brand House of Sunny is an Instagram hit, for obvious reasons. Wear it done up as a dress or leave it undone to style as a cool cover-up.
Shop Perennial shirt dress at House of Sunny, £87 (previously £145)
Gucci sunglasses
We’re feeling optimistic and looking forward to some sunny winter days. Winter sunnies are definitely a thing so it’s time to see the world through yellow-tinted lenses with this retro Gucci pair.
Shop Gucci oversized square acetate sunglasses at Matchesfashion, £320
Rixo scarf
For a double hit of wardrobe excitement, go for a bright animal print. This scarf from Rixo can be worn around the neck, wrist, belt loops and bag handles. Psst, the print also comes in a skirt, too.
Monki coat
The teddy coat is basically like being able to step out in your cosy duvet. The soft, fuzzy fabric combined with the uplifting yellow shade makes this Monki number a winter saviour.
Jacquemus hat
The chicest rain hat and the most stylish summer hat, this is the do-it-all style to rely on this year. We can always count on Jacquemus for an ‘it’ accessory.
Yolke eye mask
Incorporate the bright, cheerful hue into your nightwear, too. This fun, fruity lemon print eye mask is the accessory you need for a peaceful snooze.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands