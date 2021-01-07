Yellow is the colour of the year and it’s about to brighten up all your winter outfits with ease

Add a hint of sunshine to your winter wardrobe with our edit of uplifting yellow outfits.

Although right now it’s tricky to make any predictions for 2021 (aside from the amount of coffee consumed each day), the colour trend forecast for this year had already been announced in December 2020. Pantone’s Colour of the Year is two colours: Illuminating, a bright yellow shade to signify hopefulness and Ultimate Gray, a grey shade to give a message of strength. While we love a bit of effortless grey, the wintry sky has already nailed this one for us so we want to focus on the cheerful, uplifting shade of yellow. According to the Pantone team, the 2021 yellow hue is ‘sparkling with vivacity, a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power’.

We’ve already seen soft buttery shades of yellow highlighted last year but this time it’s strong, it’s bright and it makes us think of a sunny day in the peak of summer. What better way to stay optimistic than to daydream of the sun hitting your skin and your body soaking up that well-needed vitamin D? We’re all for embracing happy fashion right now.

We also saw this yellow shade taking over on the spring/summer 2021 runway back in September 2020. Jason Wu showed floaty, soft co-ords (as seen below), while Versace went for vibrant strappy midi dresses and Miu Miu was all about contrasting, structured jackets. It may be too soon to wear these summery items but that doesn’t have to stop us embracing the colour of the year already. 

Jason Wu spring/summer 2021
Jason Wu spring/summer 2021

Some of Instagram’s most stylish women – including fashion influencer and model Grece Ghanem – have already been lifting winter looks with yellow. Updating your knitwear is an easy way to make the shade suitable for the cooler days. Want to be even more bold? Proenza Schouler has new yellow and black hiker boots, Jacquemus has overhauled the bucket hat and Ganni has a checked dress that’s destined to be the next ‘it’ style. 

However you choose to style Pantone’s ‘Illuminating’ yellow shade – from a punchy coat to a simple scarf – there’s so many ways to incorporate the colour. One thing’s for sure, it’s guaranteed to lift your outfits, and also helps to give your mood a little boost. 

Scroll down to shop the best yellow pieces to add to your winter wardrobe for 2021. 

Shop yellow clothes and accessories

  • Monki coat

    Monki coat
    Best yellow pieces: Monki coat

    The teddy coat is basically like being able to step out in your cosy duvet. The soft, fuzzy fabric combined with the uplifting yellow shade makes this Monki number a winter saviour. 

    Shop faux fur coat at Monki, £65

    BUY NOW

  • Jacquemus hat

    Jacquemus
    Best yellow pieces: Jacquemus hat

    The chicest rain hat and the most stylish summer hat, this is the do-it-all style to rely on this year. We can always count on Jacquemus for an ‘it’ accessory. 

    Shop Jacquemus Le Bob Gadco hat at Monnier Frères, £80

    BUY NOW

  • Yolke eye mask

    Yolke eye mask
    Best yellow pieces: Yolke

    Incorporate the bright, cheerful hue into your nightwear, too. This fun, fruity lemon print eye mask is the accessory you need for a peaceful snooze. 

    Shop lemon print eye mask at Yolke, £25

    BUY NOW

Opening image: Getty

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

