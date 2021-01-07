Although right now it’s tricky to make any predictions for 2021 (aside from the amount of coffee consumed each day), the colour trend forecast for this year had already been announced in December 2020. Pantone’s Colour of the Year is two colours: Illuminating, a bright yellow shade to signify hopefulness and Ultimate Gray, a grey shade to give a message of strength. While we love a bit of effortless grey, the wintry sky has already nailed this one for us so we want to focus on the cheerful, uplifting shade of yellow. According to the Pantone team, the 2021 yellow hue is ‘sparkling with vivacity, a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power’.

We’ve already seen soft buttery shades of yellow highlighted last year but this time it’s strong, it’s bright and it makes us think of a sunny day in the peak of summer. What better way to stay optimistic than to daydream of the sun hitting your skin and your body soaking up that well-needed vitamin D? We’re all for embracing happy fashion right now.