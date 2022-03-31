Backed by Kate Hudson’s activewear brand Fabletics, the pieces include soft fabrics and silhouettes that can be worn as clothes or under them, with sizes ranging 6X to XS.

“This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body. This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms,” the singer explained in an Instagram announcement.

“I don’t know about y’all — but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. Yitty isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard.”