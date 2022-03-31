Yitty: Lizzo announces an empowering and size-inclusive new shapewear brand designed for “every damn body”
The Grammy award-winning singer has announced her latest venture Yitty, a band that calls for the end to “sad, restrictive shapewear.”
From celebrity fragrances, to beauty lines to clothing collections, we’re no stranger to our favourite stars putting their names to some genuinely great products.
And now, Lizzo has announced that she’s making her debut in the fashion world with her empowering new brand Yitty, which she says will bring an end to “sad, restrictive shapewear.”
Yitty, named after her childhood nickname, will launch with three different lines: Nearly Naked, which features seamless garments; Mesh Me, a collection of mesh styles that can also be worn as outerwear; and Major Label, which focuses on everyday lifestyle pieces.
Backed by Kate Hudson’s activewear brand Fabletics, the pieces include soft fabrics and silhouettes that can be worn as clothes or under them, with sizes ranging 6X to XS.
“This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body. This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms,” the singer explained in an Instagram announcement.
“I don’t know about y’all — but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. Yitty isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard.”
In an Instagram live, the singer shared that the project has been in development for over five years and that she was inspired to create the brand after wearing uncomfortable shapewear “for a really long time”.
“I was wearing tight corsets and girdles under my school uniform which was just a really painful experience that led me to feel hatred for my body,” she said.
“I wanted shapewear that made me feel the way I want to look: plus-size thongs, bandeaus… I thought ‘Who is going to create this? Who is going to make something for the people? So I rolled up my sleeves and did it myself.”
Excitement is clearly building as the brand’s page already has over 147,000 followers just 18 hours after its launch.
“Thank you for showing me how to love myself unconditionally,” one fan commented. “Truly can’t wait for this,” added another.
And the best news of all is that it’s launching online soon, on 12 April.
We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on how you can shop the cute yet comfy collection when more details become available.
Images: Getty