Instagram is a funny place. If we’re not scrolling for interiors inspo, cute dogs or new brunch spots to try out, we’re looking for outfit ideas. It’s basically the go-to for all needs. Luckily, it never fails to come up with the goods.

This time, the Stylist fashion team have spotted a certain top that’s been doing the rounds on all their feeds; Zara’s puff sleeve velvet top. Minimalists look away now, this is for the maximalists among us. The £59.99 top has been so popular, it has already sold out online. And although it’s still available in store – it’s getting restocked this week – you wouldn’t necessarily think such a statement top would be so popular with the masses.

The body of the top, with its sweetheart neckline is velvet, and we all know the material can be a tricky one to pull off – hence, we’ve already shown you 11 ways to style velvet, without looking like your nan’s curtains. Then comes the sleeves. Firstly they’re candy pink, secondly they’re so puffy they’ll make Popeye jealous, and thirdly they’re made of a contrasting cotton fabric that makes them a tricky one to iron to perfection. With all this being said, as far as fabulous tops go, this one is up there with the best of them.

So, if you fancy dashing to your nearest Zara in search of that puff sleeve top, or you’re after any ‘nice’ top that’ll work with jeans, then continue to see our pick of the best Zara party tops that are similar to this sell-out style.