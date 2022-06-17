“Zara has a history of suing small businesses, I never thought it could happen to me”

Nestled on a quiet high street in a sleepy town in County Durham is a black-fronted store with the words House Of Zana written across it in a cursive font.

Founded in 2019 by Amber Kotrri, the clothing boutique is an amalgam of consciously crafted wares, the sort you’d reach for to wear on holiday. Its clothes are colourful and patterned, all of them made in Albania, which is where Kotrri’s husband is from.

Early last year, once House Of Zana’s business was booming, Kotrri applied to trademark her brand’s name to ensure its future safety. Her business continued to boom until a letter arrived that threw her successful streak off course.

“A month later, I received a letter from Zara’s lawyers that asked me to close down my business,” Kotrri tells Stylist. “It was a really intimidating, threatening letter that said if I did not close my store down in a certain timeframe, they would take legal action against me because of my trademark.”