Zara has just launched its first-ever metaverse collection – but what exactly does that mean?

After fashion’s first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week was met with mixed reviews last week, high street stalwart Zara has thrown its hat into the virtual ring with the launch of its debut digital-only collection.

Named Lime Glam and inspired by “psychedelia, endless nights and futurist sparkles”, the limited-edition capsule collection has been designed to be born both in the metaverse, specifically the virtual world of Zepeto, and in the IRL world.