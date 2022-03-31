Zara has just launched its first-ever metaverse collection – but what exactly does that mean?

Zara launches first-ever digital-first Metaverse collection
After fashion’s first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week was met with mixed reviews last week, high street stalwart Zara has thrown its hat into the virtual ring with the launch of its debut digital-only collection.

Named Lime Glam and inspired by “psychedelia, endless nights and futurist sparkles”, the limited-edition capsule collection has been designed to be born both in the metaverse, specifically the virtual world of Zepeto, and in the IRL world. 

The collection includes elevated denim, lashings of lime green and a selection of Zara Beauty products – including a six-pan eyeshadow palette, which you can either snap up for your real self or your avatar self. The three items that are available exclusively on Zepeto – the metaverse platform Zara first partnered with last year – are a wall, floor and a photo booth, all of which aid the virtual fashion experience. 

This isn’t Zara’s first foray into digital fashion. Last year, the juggernaut announced that it was launching onto Zepeto, a platform that allows users to create their own avatar and interact with one another, in collaboration with South Korean fashion collective Ader Error.

Swedish high street retailer H&M similarly debuted its first digital fashion offering last year, with a virtual collection in collaboration with Maisie Williams, while Metaverse Fashion Week saw Etro, Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger unveil collections on its Decentraland platform.

