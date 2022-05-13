In a move that could potentially signal the end of haul culture, high street juggernaut Zara has announced that it will now be charging for online returns.

Customers who want to return items bought online must now pay £1.95, which will be deducted from the refund total, to return pieces via third-party drop-off points. Returning pieces to the brand’s stores, however, will not carry a charge.

Zara joins other high street brands, including Uniqlo and Next, in implementing the rule, which has divided the internet, with users taking to Twitter to decry the announcement.