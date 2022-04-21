Take a scroll through TikTok and yes, you might encounter Barbie bags and jelly shoes, you might even see hacks that will help you to shrink your Uggs, but the chances are you will also battle through a virtual swamp of fast fashion.

From influencers on the app posting clips of their #Sheinhauls (which has racked up more than 5 billion views) to content creators showing how many pieces you can buy for under a certain amount from the retailer and its legion of competitors, there’s no shortage of cheap and discardabable wares on TikTok.

But now the battle of fast fashion has taken a darker turn, as Chinese website Shein – which was recently valued at $100 billion – faces accusations of copying designs from one of its leading competitors, Zara.