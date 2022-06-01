This viral TikTok explains Zara’s secret sizing system, and it’s going to change the way you shop

Finding the right size at the buffet of brands that comprise the great British high street is no small feat.

In one shop, you may be a certain size and in another, you may be considered to be a size smaller or larger, and all that results in is a sizing battlefield that makes finding the perfect fit nothing short of a total disaster.

Thanks to a helpful TikTok hack (what did we do before TikTok?), the sizing complications you may have encountered at juggernaut Zara are to become a thing of the past. In a clip uploaded to the app by user @wearherstyle, Spanish label Zara’s secret sizing system is revealed.