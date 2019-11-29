Zara’s new eco-friendly collection needs to be on your radar

Yes we know it’s Black Friday week and it’s hard to avoid the 7,000 emails offering (very tempting) discounts here, there and everywhere. But, with this being said it’s all to easy to end up buying stuff you didn’t want, let alone needs. Being more conscious with our purchases is something we should all be doing to make sure we’re doing our bit for the planet. Ask yourself: would I buy it if it was full price? Do I already own something similar? And lastly, do I actually need it in my life? Now you’ve had the mum talk about your shopping choices, it’s time to look at the new eco-friendly limited edition edit from Zara.

We’re all for fashion brands thinking about their carbon footprint and trying to help source and create more sustainable items, which is why the eco-edit caught the eye of the fashion team. This and the fact they’re the two items the weather is making us all need: knitwear and coats.