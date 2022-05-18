Since the bubblegum-pink version was released earlier this year, it’s struggled to stay in stock both on Zara’s website and in its bricks-and-mortar stores. According to Google Shopping data shared earlier this year, searches for “Zara pink slip dress” are up 120% alone this year, with the #ZaraDressHaul on TikTok having been watched more than 260 million times alone.

Never one to miss a viral moment, Zara has already extended the colour offering of the slip dress into a range of pastel shades, including blush, lilac and apple green, with the white offering the latest addition to be added to the pack that’s available to buy in the UK.