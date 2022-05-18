This is not a drill: Zara has just released a white version of the viral pink slip dress that’s all over TikTok
The simple Zara slip dress that’s all over your TikTok feed is now available in a crisp white colourway. Run, don’t walk.
You know the dress, the one that’s distorted and now dominating your TikTok algorithm? The blush-pink slip with the delicate cut-out detailing and the fluid form-fitting style that the virtual world and its dog seems to be sporting? The one that’s been sold out for a matter of weeks? It’s now available in a crisp white colourway thanks to Zara, the brand responsible for its pink relative.
Since the bubblegum-pink version was released earlier this year, it’s struggled to stay in stock both on Zara’s website and in its bricks-and-mortar stores. According to Google Shopping data shared earlier this year, searches for “Zara pink slip dress” are up 120% alone this year, with the #ZaraDressHaul on TikTok having been watched more than 260 million times alone.
Never one to miss a viral moment, Zara has already extended the colour offering of the slip dress into a range of pastel shades, including blush, lilac and apple green, with the white offering the latest addition to be added to the pack that’s available to buy in the UK.
Naturally, the ubiquity of Zara’s 90s-inspired slip has led to comparisons being made between the retailer’s last truly viral moment: that £39 polka-dot dress, which launched in 2019 and spawned a thousand copies.
Not only did the humble polka dot shift dress amass such a cult following that not only did one of its fans create an Instagram page dedicated solely to the humble midi but it also boosted the worldwide sales of Zara’s parent family, Inditex. According to the company in 2019, sales at the Spanish group’s established stores rose 5% in the six months to 31 July – the same time period during which the polka dot dress first emerged into the world.
All we can say is knowing what we know now, snap up the slip before it’s gone for good.
Shop the Zara satin dress with cut-out details here, £45.99.
Images: courtesy of Zara