As you’ve scrolled through the Zara website, it’s probably crossed your mind: just why is this website so hard to navigate?

In among the brand’s artsy campaign imagery and its quirky layout and bargain buys, navigating a session around the virtual shop is hardly a walk in the park. It turns out, however, that we’ve been doing it wrong all along.

In a video that’s amassed just shy of 205,000 likes, a TikTok user named @livbedz has shared that in order to actually navigate the website correctly, and in a stress-free manner, you must look to the top right corner of the webpage.