Bet Awards 2021: prepare to fall crazy in love with Zendaya’s red carpet tribute to Beyoncé
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
Say hello to Zendaya and the Bet Awards 2021 moment that set Twitter aflame…
The 2021 Bet Awards saw a plethora of stars take to the red carpet at LA’s Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday 27 June, including Ciara and her bright blonde bob.
However, all eyes were pretty much on Zendaya – and that’s because the Euphoria actor used her moment in the spotlight to pay homage to the one and only Beyoncé.
How? Why, by wearing the exact same dress that the legendary singer herself wore at the 2003 ceremony, of course.
Check it out:
Fashion archivists and Beyoncé fans alike will know that now-iconic purple and lime Versace number and its extreme cutout detailing on sight, not to mention the significance behind it.
It is, after all, the very same dress that the legendary singer selected to make her debut as a solo artist and perform Crazy In Love for the first time alongside her now-husband, Jay-Z.
Of course, Zendaya made sure to make the gown her own, opting for a longer, ankle-skimming version of the design.
Her stylist, Law Roach, also had Zendaya wear her take on the 2003 classic with a pair of barely-there sandals, dainty drop earrings, and a sleek minimalist ponytail, which made the whole look feel… well, it made it feel very 2021.
“Paying homage to Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003,” Roach wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of Zendaya in her Bet Awards outfit.
“Get you a stylist with an ARCHIVE!!!!”
Naturally, Zendaya’s name has been trending ever since she stepped out on the red carpet in that get-up, with Twitter users falling over themselves to compliment her style.
“ZENDAYA SHOWED UP AS BEYONCÉ AND I’M LIVING!!!” tweeted one fan.
“When it comes to serving a look.. Zendaya NEVER disappoints,” added another.
“Everyone say thank you Zendaya and thank you Law [Roach],” said one more.
Essentially, everyone loved the look. However, it’s worth noting that some were far more overjoyed by the fact that Zendaya – unlike so many others at the event – opted to wear a (very chic and lilac) face mask.
“Zendaya is the only person still wearing a mask,” tweeted one fan. “Sis understands the pandemic isn’t over! Face with a medical mask [and I] LOVE TO SEE IT!”
“Zendaya really said: wear a mask and stay safe,” added another.
All hail Zendaya.
Images: Getty