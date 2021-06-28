Fashion

Bet Awards 2021: prepare to fall crazy in love with Zendaya’s red carpet tribute to Beyoncé

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Zendaya, earing and necklace detail, attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Say hello to Zendaya and the Bet Awards 2021 moment that set Twitter aflame…

The 2021 Bet Awards saw a plethora of stars take to the red carpet at LA’s Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday 27 June, including Ciara and her bright blonde bob.

However, all eyes were pretty much on Zendaya – and that’s because the Euphoria actor used her moment in the spotlight to pay homage to the one and only Beyoncé.

You may also like

Emmys 2020: Zendaya’s history-making speech is an absolute joy to watch

How? Why, by wearing the exact same dress that the legendary singer herself wore at the 2003 ceremony, of course.

Check it out:

Fashion archivists and Beyoncé fans alike will know that now-iconic purple and lime Versace number and its extreme cutout detailing on sight, not to mention the significance behind it.

It is, after all, the very same dress that the legendary singer selected to make her debut as a solo artist and perform Crazy In Love for the first time alongside her now-husband, Jay-Z. 

Beyonce Performs during The 3rd Annual BET Awards - Show at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage for BET Entertainment)
Beyoncé wore the exact same Versace dress for her first solo performance at the 2003 Bet Awards.

Of course, Zendaya made sure to make the gown her own, opting for a longer, ankle-skimming version of the design.

Her stylist, Law Roach, also had Zendaya wear her take on the 2003 classic with a pair of barely-there sandals, dainty drop earrings, and a sleek minimalist ponytail, which made the whole look feel… well, it made it feel very 2021.

“Paying homage to Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003,” Roach wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of Zendaya in her Bet Awards outfit.

“Get you a stylist with an ARCHIVE!!!!”

You may also like

Zendaya just brilliantly shut down a man who demanded a date with her

Naturally, Zendaya’s name has been trending ever since she stepped out on the red carpet in that get-up, with Twitter users falling over themselves to compliment her style.

“ZENDAYA SHOWED UP AS BEYONCÉ AND I’M LIVING!!!” tweeted one fan.

“When it comes to serving a look.. Zendaya NEVER disappoints,” added another.

“Everyone say thank you Zendaya and thank you Law [Roach],” said one more.

Essentially, everyone loved the look. However, it’s worth noting that some were far more overjoyed by the fact that Zendaya – unlike so many others at the event – opted to wear a (very chic and lilac) face mask.

“Zendaya is the only person still wearing a mask,” tweeted one fan. “Sis understands the pandemic isn’t over! Face with a medical mask [and I] LOVE TO SEE IT!”

“Zendaya really said: wear a mask and stay safe,” added another.

You may also like

Zendaya just made an important point about the problem with perfectionism

All hail Zendaya.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

People

Zendaya just brilliantly shut down a man who demanded a date with her

The interaction is a chilling reminder of what it’s like to deal with unwanted romantic attention.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
People

Zendaya just made an important point about the problem with perfectionism

Perfectionism is on the rise, and can particularly affect women. It’s time we resisted the pressure to be all things to all people.

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
People

Zendaya on why she’s sick of being “Hollywood’s acceptable version of a black girl”

She's hell-bent on seeing change.

Posted by
Susan Devaney
Published
Make-up

This is the exact foundation Zendaya wore for her glowy make-up look at the Oscars

Plus, her stylist revealed the 70s inspiration for the look.

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
Celebrity

Zendaya’s history-making speech is an absolute joy to watch

Prepare to feel hope again, everyone.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published