It will come as no surprise to fashion lovers that Zendaya will receive the Fashion Icon gong at this year’s upcoming CFDA Awards, which will take place in New York City later this year.

When she’s not conceiving genderless clothing collections with Tommy Hilfiger, the multi-hyphenate is snapping up ambassador deals left, right and centre with Lancôme, Bulgari and Valentino, to name just a few. She also never misses a beat when it comes to breaking the internet with a red carpet look.