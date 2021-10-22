Zendaya at the Dune premiere at the London Film Festival
Fashion

Zendaya's best red carpet looks: have you spotted the subtle style messages she sends?

As she prepares to be the youngest person to ever receive a CFDA Award, we take a look back at the subtle style messages Zendaya takes with each and every fashion-forward ‘fit. 

It will come as no surprise to fashion lovers that Zendaya will receive the Fashion Icon gong at this year’s upcoming CFDA Awards, which will take place in New York City later this year.

When she’s not conceiving genderless clothing collections with Tommy Hilfiger, the multi-hyphenate is snapping up ambassador deals left, right and centre with Lancôme, Bulgari and Valentino, to name just a few. She also never misses a beat when it comes to breaking the internet with a red carpet look.  

Zendaya in the same menswear Berluti suit that Michael B Jordan wore a matter of months before
While the actor looks unabashedly every inch the star in each and every ensemble she sports, there’s a hidden meaning behind each of them, which you may have missed until now.

Zendaya’s looks, which are the brainchild of her longtime stylist Law Roach, all coincide with the theme of the event she’s attending, or indeed the film she’s promoting. It’s almost like a game of red carpet fancy dress, as far as Zendaya’s concerned.  

Zendaya wears an Old English-inspired Alexandre Vauthier suit to a Spiderman: Far From Home photocall in London
The floor-sweeping dazzling haute couture Valentino gown she wore to this year’s Oscars? Well, come dressed as the award you want to win, why don’t you? The futuristic chainmail vest she wore to promote her upcoming sci-fi thriller, Dune? It was so on-brand, it might as well have been lifted straight from the set of the film (if it wasn’t Vivienne Westwood Couture, that is).

In short, there’s nobody more deserving of a Fashion Icon award than a star who manages to weave a hidden meaning into any and all of her ensembles. These are a few of our favourites. 

  • Zendaya wearing Moschino to the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere
    On the red carpet of the film Space Jam: A New Legacy, Zendaya confirmed to reporters that her colourful Moschino look was indeed “inspired by Lola”. 

  • Zendaya wearing Armani Prive to the Spiderman premiere
    As a modern-day Mary-Jane (aka MJ), Zendaya looked every inch the leading lady in this Spiderman-inspired sequin get-up, courtesy of Armani Privé.

  • Zendaya wearing Vivienne Westwood to a Dune photocall
    Attending a Dune photo call this week, the actor dressed for the assignment in a futuristic chainmail Vivienne Westwood number.

  • Zendaya wearing Nina Ricci to the premiere of Euphoria
    Attending the premiere of her hit teen drama Euphoria in 2019, Zendaya sported a youthful snow-white tulle mini dress by Nina Ricci.

  • Zendaya wearing vintage YSL to the Essence Black women in Hollywood event
    To attend the Essence Black women in Hollywood event earlier this year, Zendaya sported a vintage YSL ensemble, which was previously owned by Eunice Johnson, founder of the groundbreaking celebration of Black beauty in fashion, Ebony Fashion Fair.

Images: courtesy of Getty.